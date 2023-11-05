Advertisement

LOOK: Social media explodes after Jalen Milroe’s fourth rushing TD

AJ Spurr
·2 min read

Alabama football currently holds a lead over LSU in a must-watch game with major SEC and College Football Playoff implications. After Jalen Milroe’s career-high fourth rushing touchdown of the game, the Tide leads the Tigers 35-28.

After the game was tied at half-time, LSU came out and scored an opening-drive touchdown. Alabama quickly responded and then managed to reach the end zone again, with Milroe using his legs to give the Crimson Tide the lead again.

This has been a stellar game for fans who tuned in for some quality football. However, for Alabama and LSU fans, it’s an absolute nail-biter.

Here are what fans had to say about Milroe’s performance after his fourth rushing touchdown.

The play

Not one, not two, not three

He can do it all

There's no stopping him

It doesn't need to

They are all putting on a show

Count 'em!

One of the best in the league

Valid question

He's improved so much this season

He's for the people

Try to catch him

Did they not expect this?

It made him the player he is today

