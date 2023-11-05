LOOK: Social media explodes after Jalen Milroe’s fourth rushing TD
Alabama football currently holds a lead over LSU in a must-watch game with major SEC and College Football Playoff implications. After Jalen Milroe’s career-high fourth rushing touchdown of the game, the Tide leads the Tigers 35-28.
After the game was tied at half-time, LSU came out and scored an opening-drive touchdown. Alabama quickly responded and then managed to reach the end zone again, with Milroe using his legs to give the Crimson Tide the lead again.
This has been a stellar game for fans who tuned in for some quality football. However, for Alabama and LSU fans, it’s an absolute nail-biter.
Here are what fans had to say about Milroe’s performance after his fourth rushing touchdown.
The play
Milly rocking EVERYWHERE!! 😤😤@JalenMilroe
— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) November 5, 2023
Not one, not two, not three
4 OF THEM THANGS MILROE
— A. (@Austiee2x) November 5, 2023
He can do it all
Jalen "don't call me a running quarterback" Milroe has run for 142 yards and four TDs
— John Zenor (@jzenor) November 5, 2023
There's no stopping him
Jalen Milroe has been a dawg tonight
— Adam Mackey (@aa_mmack) November 5, 2023
It doesn't need to
Jalen Milroe is so explosive. It doesn’t make sense.
— Cincinnatus C./The Villain. (@_Moziah) November 5, 2023
They are all putting on a show
Football gods got us right with Milroe Vs Daniels and Williams vs Penix
— OJ (@oliver3j) November 5, 2023
Count 'em!
4 tuddys for Milroe!
— Jared Mills (@OmgHeWent2Jared) November 5, 2023
One of the best in the league
Milroe again was the clear best QB for this Bama team
— Alvin Newsome (@alvinsights) November 5, 2023
Valid question
Can I start Jalen Milroe on my fantasy team?
— Riley (@Ri_S_OB) November 5, 2023
He's improved so much this season
Jalen Milroe is growing up before our eyes.
— Chad (@BogeyLife1) November 5, 2023
He's for the people
Milroe is putting on absolute show
— Paul Jackson (@paulieredsox) November 5, 2023
Try to catch him
Jalen Milroe's acceleration is on another level
— Hoss (@HossBall) November 5, 2023
Did they not expect this?
Milroe is running all over LSU. They can’t stop it at all.
— Mik'd Up (@Mikdup_8) November 5, 2023
It made him the player he is today
Saban knew exactly what he was doing when he benched Milroe for the USF game
— Logan Addison (@addisonlogan30) November 5, 2023