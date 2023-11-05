LOOK: Social media explodes after Jalen Milroe’s fourth rushing TD

Alabama football currently holds a lead over LSU in a must-watch game with major SEC and College Football Playoff implications. After Jalen Milroe’s career-high fourth rushing touchdown of the game, the Tide leads the Tigers 35-28.

After the game was tied at half-time, LSU came out and scored an opening-drive touchdown. Alabama quickly responded and then managed to reach the end zone again, with Milroe using his legs to give the Crimson Tide the lead again.

This has been a stellar game for fans who tuned in for some quality football. However, for Alabama and LSU fans, it’s an absolute nail-biter.

Here are what fans had to say about Milroe’s performance after his fourth rushing touchdown.

The play

Not one, not two, not three

4 OF THEM THANGS MILROE — A. (@Austiee2x) November 5, 2023

He can do it all

Jalen "don't call me a running quarterback" Milroe has run for 142 yards and four TDs — John Zenor (@jzenor) November 5, 2023

There's no stopping him

Jalen Milroe has been a dawg tonight — Adam Mackey (@aa_mmack) November 5, 2023

It doesn't need to

Jalen Milroe is so explosive. It doesn’t make sense. — Cincinnatus C./The Villain. (@_Moziah) November 5, 2023

They are all putting on a show

Football gods got us right with Milroe Vs Daniels and Williams vs Penix — OJ (@oliver3j) November 5, 2023

Count 'em!

4 tuddys for Milroe! — Jared Mills (@OmgHeWent2Jared) November 5, 2023

One of the best in the league

Milroe again was the clear best QB for this Bama team — Alvin Newsome (@alvinsights) November 5, 2023

Valid question

Can I start Jalen Milroe on my fantasy team? — Riley (@Ri_S_OB) November 5, 2023

He's improved so much this season

Jalen Milroe is growing up before our eyes. — Chad (@BogeyLife1) November 5, 2023

He's for the people

Milroe is putting on absolute show — Paul Jackson (@paulieredsox) November 5, 2023

Try to catch him

Jalen Milroe's acceleration is on another level — Hoss (@HossBall) November 5, 2023

Did they not expect this?

Milroe is running all over LSU. They can’t stop it at all. — Mik’d Up (@Mikdup_8) November 5, 2023

It made him the player he is today

Saban knew exactly what he was doing when he benched Milroe for the USF game — Logan Addison (@addisonlogan30) November 5, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire