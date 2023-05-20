LOOK: Sneak peek of Rashee Rice in Chiefs uniform at NFLPA Rookie Premiere

Kansas City Chiefs second-round draft pick, SMU WR Rashee Rice, is out in Los Angeles, California for the weekend to represent the team at the NFLPA’s Rookie Premiere event. He’s one of the 45 players selected in the 2023 NFL draft in attendance and the only player at the event for the Chiefs.

On Saturday, the NFLPA provided a brief glimpse at a number of players in their new NFL uniforms. Rice was front-and-center in his No. 4 jersey, next to Los Angeles Chargers WR Quentin Johnston and Dallas Cowboys TE Luke Schoonmaker.

Check it out:

This marks the first time that Rice is putting on his Chiefs’ uniform practically in its entirety with pads and all. He wore just a helmet and jersey during the team’s rookie minicamp earlier this month.

Rice was later spotted on Instagram Live showing off the threads for his new team.

This is the first glimpse fans will get of Rice in his full gear. OTAs kick off on Monday, but they’ll bring more of the same for Kansas City. The team won’t have any padded practices until training camp kicks off in July.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire