LOOK: Sneak peek in Michigan State’s new football building

Michigan State football went on Twitter to give fans a peek into the new football facility that the school is set to be finished in the coming months. The football building was gifted to the school via generous donations from top level donors.

The new facility will be a huge asset for Michigan State in recruiting and staying on pace with the top level programs in the nation.

Check out the inside look into the football building on Twitter:

Next level 📈📈 An inside look at the new football building in progress in East Lansing. #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/dAf9u5yxZe — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) January 19, 2023

