LOOK: Shedeur Sanders attracts huge crowd at CFP fan fest

Colorado football star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of Buffs head coach Deion Sanders, has grown into a household name across the country.

After Shedeur Sanders’ impressive start to the 2023 season, he was even in the Heisman Trophy Award conversation before taking a step back, mainly due to the poor performance of Colorado’s offensive line.

Prior to Michigan beating Washington in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday evening, Sanders made his way to the CFP fan fest and attracted a huge crowd.

Take a look at what the scene was like in Houston when Sanders made his entrance:

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders pulled up to fanfest at the National Championship 🦬 pic.twitter.com/duuXkivlnT — Rivals (@Rivals) January 6, 2024

Here’s another angle of the mayhem surrounding Sanders:

The line to meet Shedeur Sanders is WILD. 😧 (🎥: @YahooSports)pic.twitter.com/2658zZlxjr — theScore (@theScore) January 6, 2024

Sanders returning to Boulder next season makes a lot of sense as he should be one of the first QBs taken in the 2025 NFL draft.

