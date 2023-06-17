LOOK: Several top recruiting targets visiting Texas this weekend

Cami Griffin
Texas is in the midst of a massive recruiting weekend on the Forty Acres.

According to Inside Texas, the Longhorns are hosting around 20 official visitors this weekend. A few of the top names in the 2024 recruiting class visiting Austin as we speak are five-star offensive tackle Brandon Baker, four-star EDGE Danny Okoye, and four-star running back Christian Clark.

Steve Sarkisian’s staff appears to be pulling out all the stops this weekend. Numerous high-end vehicles were strategically parked on campus for recruits to walk by on their tours, a subtle reminder of the many NIL opportunities at Texas.

Here’s a look at a few of the official visitors enjoying their trip to Austin.

2024 tight end Jordan Washington

  • Three-star tight end from Houston, Texas (Langham Creek)

2024 EDGE Danny Okoye

  • No. 1 overall prospect in Oklahoma for the 2024 class

2024 offensive tackle Brandon Baker

  • No. 1 ranked offensive tackle in the country for 2024

2024 running back Christian Clark

  • Four-star running back from Arizona (Mountain Pointe)

2024 defensive lineman Isaia Faga

  • Three-star defensive lineman currently committed to Utah

2024 ATH/WR Aeryn Hampton

  • Four-star ATH/WR deciding between Texas and Alabama

2024 LB Khmori House, 2024 WR Freddie Dubose, 2024 LB Montay Weedon

  • Khmori House is a three-star linebacker from Bellflower, California

  • Freddie Dubose is a four-star wide receiver from Schertz, Texas (Smithson Valley)

  • Montay Weedon is a three-star linebacker from Silver Spring Maryland

2024 cornerback Santana Wilson

  • Four-star defensive back from Scottsdale, Arizona

2024 defensive lineman Melvin Hills

  • Three-star defensive lineman from Lafayette, Louisiana

