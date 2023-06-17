LOOK: Several top recruiting targets visiting Texas this weekend

Texas is in the midst of a massive recruiting weekend on the Forty Acres.

According to Inside Texas, the Longhorns are hosting around 20 official visitors this weekend. A few of the top names in the 2024 recruiting class visiting Austin as we speak are five-star offensive tackle Brandon Baker, four-star EDGE Danny Okoye, and four-star running back Christian Clark.

Steve Sarkisian’s staff appears to be pulling out all the stops this weekend. Numerous high-end vehicles were strategically parked on campus for recruits to walk by on their tours, a subtle reminder of the many NIL opportunities at Texas.

Here’s a look at a few of the official visitors enjoying their trip to Austin.

2024 tight end Jordan Washington

Three-star tight end from Houston, Texas (Langham Creek)

2024 EDGE Danny Okoye

NOAH Homeschool four-star EDGE Danny Okoye on his official visit to Texas. One of the biggest targets on the Longhorns board, Okoye is the No. 1 overall player in the state of Oklahoma according to the 247Sports Composite rankings 📸 d._.ph4ntom/IGhttps://t.co/lfWQLQ1anJ pic.twitter.com/IptjPeUm5N — Jordan Scruggs (@JScruggs247) June 17, 2023

No. 1 overall prospect in Oklahoma for the 2024 class

2024 offensive tackle Brandon Baker

247Sports No. 1 ranked OT and five-star Brandon Baker alongside Texas OL coach Kyle Flood on Baker’s official visit to Texas. 📸 via d._.ph4ntom/IGhttps://t.co/lfWQLQ1anJ pic.twitter.com/sI07KfwvMj — Jordan Scruggs (@JScruggs247) June 16, 2023

No. 1 ranked offensive tackle in the country for 2024

2024 running back Christian Clark

Major Texas priority RB target Christian Clark on his official visit to Texas. Tashard Choice has put in serious work with the four-star from the state of Arizona 🎥 via 15.livee/IG Livehttps://t.co/lfWQLQ1anJ pic.twitter.com/lpTwdr6cxe — Jordan Scruggs (@JScruggs247) June 16, 2023

Four-star running back from Arizona (Mountain Pointe)

2024 defensive lineman Isaia Faga

Three-star defensive lineman currently committed to Utah

2024 ATH/WR Aeryn Hampton

Daingerfield (Texas) four-star ATH Aeryn Hampton has arrived in Austin for his Texas official visit. Hampton officially visited Alabama last weekend and is down to the Longhorns and the Crimson Tide 🎥 via 8_vlone/IG @Horns247 | #HookEm pic.twitter.com/l6zayXeUvG — Jordan Scruggs (@JScruggs247) June 16, 2023

Four-star ATH/WR deciding between Texas and Alabama

2024 LB Khmori House, 2024 WR Freddie Dubose, 2024 LB Montay Weedon

Photo time for official visitors on campus today. — LB Khmori House (CA)

— LB Monday Weedon (AZ)

— WR Freddie Dubose (TX) pic.twitter.com/UfQHHuh3ju — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) June 16, 2023

Khmori House is a three-star linebacker from Bellflower, California

Freddie Dubose is a four-star wide receiver from Schertz, Texas (Smithson Valley)

Montay Weedon is a three-star linebacker from Silver Spring Maryland

2024 cornerback Santana Wilson

On3 No. 90 overall in the 2024 class @_SantanaW24 on his official visit to Texas. https://t.co/X0i535JFO7@InsideTexas official visit weekend live thread …https://t.co/YWIr3nfN4Z pic.twitter.com/uLygA0xgI7 — Gerry Hamilton (@GHamilton_On3) June 17, 2023

Four-star defensive back from Scottsdale, Arizona

2024 defensive lineman Melvin Hills

Lafayette Christian Academy 2024 DL @IiiHills on his official visit at Texas. @InsideTexas Official visit weekend live thread …https://t.co/YWIr3nfN4Z pic.twitter.com/Y11tiN6svQ — Gerry Hamilton (@GHamilton_On3) June 17, 2023

Three-star defensive lineman from Lafayette, Louisiana

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire