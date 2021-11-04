A look at the series between the Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies

The 11 game series between the Auburn Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies has been a close one.

Texas A&M holds the all-time record over Auburn six wins to five.

The Aggies won the first contest ever between the schools in 1911. TAMU won 16-0. After losing the first three games between the schools, the Tigers won 45-41 in 2013.

Since entering the SEC, Auburn has never lost while playing in College Station. Since 2013, Auburn is 4-0 when the Tigers travel to take on the Aggies.

Auburn lost to the Aggies last year 31-20 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Tigers take on TAMU in College Station on CBS at 2:30 CT this Saturday.

