LOOK: See where MSU basketball lands in ESPN’s latest ‘Bracketology’

We are nearly a month away from Selection Sunday… so how is Michigan State looking for the NCAA Tournament?

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has released an updated batch of “Bracketology” and Michigan State has moved up from last week. The Spartans are sitting as a No. 7 seed in the updated NCAA Tournament bracket projection from Lunardi and are slated to face No. 10 seed Texas A&M.

Michigan State is one of only six teams from the Big Ten in Lunardi’s bracket projection.

Check out the complete bracket projection from Lunardi by clicking on the tweet below:

Men's Bracketology: 2024 NCAA Tournament https://t.co/raCbQfMrSF. 🏀🏀 The Mountain West is picking a fine time to emerge as the best college basketball conference on the left coast. — Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) February 6, 2024

