The 2023 football will be here before you know it. Why not take this time to get to know some of the SEC’s top returning players?

After researching each SEC program’s top returning player last week, let’s take a quick trip to the other side of the football. Many talented SEC defenders such as Drew Sanders, Nolan Smith, Derick Hall, and Will Anderson have all moved on to the NFL, but there is still plenty of talent returning to the conference this season.

When making this list, we looked at each team’s individual grades from the 2022 season according to Pro Football Focus. To qualify, each player must have played in at least ten games last season for their current team. So players who transferred into the program, or out of the program, did not make the cut.

Here’s a look at each SEC program’s top returning defensive player according to Pro Football Focus.

Texas A&M- Walter Nolen

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2022 PFF Grade: 68.1

The Aggies had plenty of representatives to choose from, but most did not meet the required criteria. Nolen played in 10 games last season, totaling 289 snaps. His strong suit was pass rush, where he graded out at 71.1.

Mississippi State- DeCamerion Richardson

2022 PFF Grade: 71.6

Mississippi State had a plethora of talent on defense last season such as Emmanuel Forbes, Collin Duncan, and Jaden Crumedy. However, due to criteria restrictions, Richardson is the “top dog.” Richardson was an excellent tackler in the Bulldogs’ backfield last season by making 69 total stops, with five misses in 13 games.

South Carolina- Tonka Hemingway

AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker

2022 PFF Grade: 73.1

Tonka Hemingway was the anchor for South Carolina’s interior defensive line last season. He played 505 snaps in 13 games last season for the Gamecocks, where he recorded 24 total quarterback pressures.

Vanderbilt- CJ Taylor

2022 PFF Grade: 74.6

Out of all Commodores that played in at least 10 games last season, Taylor is at the top of the list. He graded out at 74.6, with his ability to cover being his strongest attribute. He allowed two touchdowns in 73 pass attempts that were thrown his way in 2022.

Ole Miss- Ashanti Cistrunk

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

2022 PFF Grade: 76.4

Cistrunk is the Rebels’ top returning defensive player after turning in 368 snaps over 13 games last season. Out of 49 tackling attempts last season, he missed just four, which led him to record a tackling grade of 87.3.

2022 PFF Grade: 77.2

Arkansas benefitted greatly from linebacker Drew Sanders’ lone season in Fayetteville. Right behind Sanders was cornerback Dwight McGlothern, who was second on the team in snaps played last season behind Simeon Blair. McGlothern made 47 tackles with just five misses last season, and was solid in coverage as receivers caught just 32-of-66 passes thrown in his direction.

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2022 PFF Grade: 77.5

Walker had the highest grade on the Volunteers’ defense last season. He made 28 tackles in 13 games with just five misses. Receivers covered by Walker also caught just 65.4% of their passes.

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

2022 PFF Grade: 78.5

Wingo trailed only Greg Brooks Jr. in snaps recorded last season. In 821 snaps, Wingo created 25 pressures while making 28 total stops.

Kentucky- JJ Weaver

2022 PFF Grade: 78.9

The second-best defender by Pro Football Focus standards is EDGE JJ Weaver. He was versatile, as he was just as efficent in creating quarterback pressures as he was at defending receivers. Weaver had four sacks and 17 total pressures last season. He also limited receivers to catch just 58.3% of passes thrown his way.

2022 PFF Grade: 80.5

Players such as Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith have gone on to the NFL, but the Georgia Bulldogs have a solid corner returning in Javon Bullard. Bullard played 624 snaps last season in the Bulldogs’ backfield where he allowed receivers to catch 65.4% of their passes. He also allowed only two touchdowns.

Florida- Princely Umanmielen

2022 PFF Grade: 82.1

It is a rare accomplishment, but Florida will return its’ top defender from 2022. Umanmielen played in all 13 of the Gators’ game last season, and created 27 total pressures with a team-leading six sacks.

Auburn- DJ James

2022 PFF Grade: 82.3

DJ James made an immediate impact in his first season on the Plains. The Oregon transfer logged 757 snaps, trailing only Owen Pappoe’s 806 snaps for the team lead. He made 29 tackles with five misses in 2022, and limited receivers to catch just 40.7% of passes.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

2022 PFF Grade: 82.5

After losing stellar talent in Brian Branch, Will Anderson, Jordan Battle, and DJ Dale, Alabama is stoked to have McKinstry returning to this season’s team. He played 872 snaps in 13 games last season, and was a thorn in the side of opposing receivers, as he allowed just 37 receptions in 80 attempts. He also broke up 16 passes.

Missouri- Chad Bailey

2022 PFF Grade: 84.2

The SEC’s top returning defender is Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey. Bailey made 11 starts last season, and was solid in pass coverage by allowing opposing receivers to haul in 68.4% of their receiving opportunities.

