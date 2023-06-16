A look at each SEC program’s top returning offensive player

The 2023 football will be here before you know it. Why not take this time to get to know some of the SEC’s top returning players?

There are many exciting players who will be entering the conference thanks to the transfer portal, but there are just as many talented athletes who will be returning to their respective rosters in 2023.

When making this list, we looked at each team’s individual 2022 grades from Pro Football Focus. To be qualified to become a returning leader, each player must have the highest grade among returning players and must have played in at least ten games last season for their current team. So players who transferred into the program, or out of the program, did not make the cut.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s a look at each SEC program’s top returning offense player, sorted by their final 2022 Pro Football Focus grade.

Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2022 PFF Grade: 69.3

Based on grade alone, wide receiver Moose Muhammad III should have this honor. However, he only played in nine games last season for the Aggies. Zuhn appeared in 11 games for Texas A&M last season, and played a total of 689 snaps at left tackle. 14 total hurries were allowed on his watch.

For more Texas A&M news, visit Aggies Wire.

Antwane Wells Jr., South Carolina

2022 PFF Grade: 71.7

South Carolina had plenty of players who graded highly without appearing in many games. Out of players that saw action in at least 11 games, Wells is second to Jaheim Bell, who recently transferred to Florida State. Wells played in all 13 games last season for the Gamecocks, reeling in 75% of his targeted passes for 941 yards and six touchdowns.

Advertisement

Will Sheppard, Vanderbilt

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

2022 PFF Grade: 75.2

Sheppard finished with the second-highest grade on Vanderbilt’s offense, trailing just Ray Davis, who transferred to Kentucky. He led the team in receiving yards and touchdowns last season, with 768 and nine respectively.

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

2022 PFF Grade: 76.9

As usual, Alabama had a great offense last season. Players such as Bryce Young, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Kendall Randolph all finished higher than McClellan, but they have now moved on to careers in the NFL. McClellan had a great season, nonetheless, rushing for 651 yards and seven touchdowns while gaining 388 yards after contact.

Advertisement

For more Alabama news, visit Roll Tide Wire.

Jo'quavious Marks, Mississippi State

2022 PFF Grade: 77.3

By playing in an air raid style offense, Marks did not get as many carries as other running backs around the SEC. He split time with Dillon Johnson last season, but still managed to rush for 590 yards and score nine touchdowns. Johnson has since transferred to Washington, which means that Marks may get more carries this season.

Josh Kattus, Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

2022 PFF Grade: 78.2

Kattus is a true tight end for the Kentucky Wildcats. He was an asset to the Wildcats in the passing game by hauling in seven catches for 125 yards. Blocking wise, he allowed just one quarterback pressure all season.

Advertisement

Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

AP Photo/Butch Dill

2022 PFF Grade: 79.8

Hunter has played in the shadows of Tank Bigsby for the last two seasons, and could see his first season as the premier back for the Tigers in 2023. He trailed only Bigsby for Auburn’s highest-graded offensive star last season, rushing for 668 yards and seven touchdowns.

Ricky Pearsall, Florida

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

2022 PFF Grade: 80.3

Pearsall was Florida’s leading receiver last season by hauling in 34 of the 59 passes thrown his way for 669 yards. He also caught five touchdown passes. It will be interesting to see how his production progresses under a new quarterback this season.

Advertisement

For more Florida news, visit Gators Wire.

Javon Foster, Missouri

2022 PFF Grade: 80.3

Foster trailed only Dominic Lovett last season in the race for the highest-graded offensive player at Missouri. Since Lovett transferred to Georgia, Foster is the guy, leading QB Brady Cook and RB Cody Schrader. Foster led the team by playing 890 snaps last season at Missouri, and allowed just 16 pressures. It is easy to see why Foster is one of the SEC’s top returning players.

Jaylen Wright, Tennessee

Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

2022 PFF Grade: 80.3

Part of a one-two punch with Jabari Small in the Tennessee backfield, Jaylen Wright is next on the list. He led the Vols in rushing last season by carrying the ball 146 times for 878 yards and ten touchdowns. Wright and Small return to Tennessee this season, aling with quarterback Joe Milton. Expect the Volunteers to be another contender for the SEC title this season.

Advertisement

For more Tennessee news, visit Vols Wire.

AP Photo/Thomas Graning

2022 PFF Grade: 88.2

Freshman sensation Quinshon Judkins returns to Ole Miss as the Rebels’ highest-graded offensive athlete of the 2022 season. Judkins rushed for 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns last season, with 929 of those yards coming after contact. He forced 76 missed tackles and had 42 rushes of over 10 yards.

2022 PFF Grade: 88.6

Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels became comfortable in the SEC very quickly. He threw for 2,913 yards and 17 touchdowns in his initial season at LSU. He hopes to gain some relief this season from his offensive line, as he was sacked 45 times in 2022.

Advertisement

For more LSU news, head over to LSU Tigers Wire.

Brock Bowers, Georgia

2022 PFF Grade: 90.0

The top returning player for the two-time defending champions is No. 2 on the list. Brock Bowers has been a menace to opposing defenses for two seasons, and looks to continue building on his success in 2023. Last season, he caught 77% of his passes (63-of-82) for 942 yards and seven touchdowns. He was a solid blocker as well, as he received a grade of 76.9 in the pass blocking category.

For more Georgia news, visit UGA Wire.

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

2022 PFF Grade: 90.8

The best returning offensive player in the SEC according to Pro Football Focus is Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson. Jefferson completed 68% of his passes last season for 2,654 yards and 24 touchdowns, throwing just five interceptions. Only 15 of his pass attempts were dropped by his receivers, and he was sacked just 24 times. As a rusher, he gained 777 rushing yards and scored nine touchdowns.

For more Arkansas coverage, check out Razorbacks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire