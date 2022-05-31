In the new-look SEC how could the conference align its ‘permanent rivals?’

With the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns set to make the move for the SEC potentially as early as the 2023 season, SEC leadership has been in discussions about how to put together the conference schedule.

With 16 teams, there have been considerations of going to divisions or pods, but it seems the system that’s gotten the most traction is one where the teams in the conference play three or four permanent rivals and then five or six games against the remainder of the SEC on a rotating basis.

Another part of the discussion is how many conference games to play. If the SEC plays nine conference games, that potentially eliminates a nonconference game. Last season, each member of the SEC played four nonconference games. They played seven SEC games to give them 11 total regular season games in 2021.

To stay at 11 games and play nine SEC games, the conference would have to cut two of their nonconference games. Not much of an issue for the top of the conference who are going to make bowl games, but the middle of the conference might want that extra non-conference

Nick Saban recently spoke on the idea of scheduling and he favors dropping a non-conference game.

Nick Saban recently spoke on the idea of scheduling and he favors dropping a non-conference game.

He brings up a valid question. Will other conferences play more games inside the conference as the SEC will? At the same time, the SEC’s been notorious for scheduling FCS schools as part of their nonconference schedule.

If the SEC ends up settling on three permanent opponents and nine total games in the conference, there are a lot of interesting possibilities that could come together as the permanent opponents for each of the 16 members of the new-look SEC.

There isn’t a perfect model and it’ll be a struggle to keep every annual matchup together but after several attempts and discussions with analysts who cover teams in the SEC, this could be how the future of the SEC looks in regards to permanent opponents.

I’m sure there are fans out there that won’t love the permanent opponents that were listed for their team, but this is the undertaking that Greg Sankey and the SEC are working through. After countless hours of discussion and brainstorming, this is a pretty good look at what the permanent opponents in the SEC could look like.

I fully anticipate being roasted a bit for this, but it was fun working through the process.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver John Metchie III (8) scores the game-winning touchdown against Auburn Tigers defensive back Roger McCreary (23) on a pass at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Alabama defeated Auburn in four overtimes. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn Tigers

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Tennessee Volunteers

There are a handful of matchups that have to stay together and Alabama vs. Auburn is one of those. The “Third Saturday in October” is a traditional rivalry that’s been played 104 times in the history of Alabama vs. Tennessee. The homes of Alabama and Mississippi State are 82 miles apart. Proximity makes that a must-play every single year.

It was hard to not keep Alabama and LSU together, but sacrifices will have to be made throughout this process.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Sep 11, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back AJ Green (0) rushes for a touchdown in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 40-21. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas’ ties run deep with several teams in the SEC, but the connection to Texas and Texas A&M from the old Southwest Conference were too good to pass up. And while Oklahoma and Arkansas have only played 15 times, it’s a game that should have happened more and should moving forward.

Alternatively, Missouri, LSU, or Ole Miss could end up as permanent options for the Razorbacks as well.

Auburn Tigers

Nov 21, 2020; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers receiver Anthony Schwartz (1) makes a touchdown catch against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

In the first iteration of the permanent opponents, I left Georgia off the list for Auburn. Deservedly so, it was scoffed at and required fixing. Auburn and Georgia have played 126 times in their history and continue to play every year despite being in opposite divisions. Though they’ve only played 42 times, Auburn first played Vanderbilt way back in 1893.

Florida Gators

Oct 30, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Malik Davis (20) stiff arms Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Channing Tindall (41) during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs

LSU Tigers

Kentucky Wildcats

“The World’s Largest Cocktail Party” will stay together. That’s a gimme. Florida and LSU would create a fantastic rivalry on top of the history they both enjoy. Also makes sense to put two of the most humid areas of the county against each other every year.

Georgia Bulldogs

Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Eric Stokes (27) returns an interception against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn Tigers

Florida Gators

South Carolina Gamecocks

As mentioned above, Auburn and Florida are must-have permanent opponents for Georgia. The battle with South Carolina pits two teams together that are under three hours apart in a fantastic border rivalry.

Kentucky Wildcats

Nov 27, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops poses with players for photos around the GovernorÕs Cup after defeating the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium. Kentucky defeated Louisville 52-21. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri Tigers

South Carolina Gamecocks

Tennessee Volunteers

On the surface, the matchup between Missouri and Kentucky may not make sense, but they’re the two most northern teams and you gotta play someone. Tennessee is the must-have matchup for Kentucky. Though a new rivalry, a consistent matchup between Tennessee and Kentucky creates the opportunity to build something special. Located on opposite sides of the Appalachia Mountains, the two sides have played it pretty evenly, with South Carolina +4 in the matchup.

LSU Tigers

Dec 19, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Tre Bradford (8) runs against Mississippi Rebels linebacker Daylen Gill (14) at Tiger Stadium. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Florida Gators

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Ole Miss Rebels

Like we mentioned above, the “Swamp Bowl” would stay too much fun in the future of the SEC. Louisiana’s border with Mississippi makes those intriguing permanent options. Though one could also go with Arkansas or Texas A&M as permanent options as well.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Nov 25, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach stands on the side during the second quarter of the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide

LSU Tigers

Ole Miss Rebels

Mississippi State gets a tough slate with Alabama and LSU, but if they can navigate their permanent opponents 2-1 it would set them up well to contend in the SEC.

Missouri Tigers

Nov 13, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers tight end Daniel Parker Jr. (82) celebrates with wide receiver Jarrin McKeithen (89) after scoring against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky Wildcats

South Carolina Gamecocks

Vanderbilt Commodores

Missouri and South Carolina both play in Columbia. That could create a fun trophy to be passed between the two teams. Though Fayetteville, Arkansas is booked up and a trip to Nashville is intriguing for the Tigers.

Ole Miss Rebels

DALLAS – JANUARY 2: Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the Mississippi Rebels calls an audible play at the line of scrimmage against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the SBC Cotton Bowl on January 2, 2004 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. ‘Ole Miss defeated Oklahoma State 31-28. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

LSU Tigers

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Tennessee Volunteers

Ole Miss gets their in-state rival Mississippi State and the “Magnolia Bowl” between Ole Miss and LSU should stay together. Ole Miss and Tennessee first played back in 1902.

Oklahoma Sooners

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas Razorbacks

Texas A&M Aggies

Texas Longhorns

It was tempting to put Missouri in Oklahoma’s group of teams. That lengthy history of time in the Big 8 would have made for a natural permanent opponent, but connecting with Texas A&M from their time in the Big 12 south and bordering Arkansas also makes for a ton of fun.

South Carolina Gamecocks

Dec 5, 2020; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Kevin Harris (20) scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Arden Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs

Kentucky Wildcats

Missouri Tigers

South Carolina gets Georgia, who they’ve played 74 times, the first time in 1894. Tennessee or Florida would have been good options as well, but they have more interesting or natural options elswhere.

Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor (2) intercepts a pass intended for Kentucky wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (1) and runs the ball for a touchdown during an SEC football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Alabama Crimson Tide

Kentucky Wildcats

Vanderbilt Commodores

Tennessee gets in-state Vanderbilt and border wars with Kentucky and Alabama. The Alabama matchup is one of the SEC’s biggest rivalries.

Texas Longhorns

Nov 24, 2011; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Jeff Fuller (8) runs for a touchdown against the Texas Longhorns during the second half at Kyle Field. Texas won 27-25. Thomas Campbell-US Presswire

Arkansas Razorbacks

Oklahoma Sooners

Texas A&M Aggies

Though the Aggies wouldn’t admit it, getting Texas back on the schedule is huge for the state of Texas and for college football in general. The Longhorns get to renew a rivalry with Arkansas, from Southwest Conference days and of course, Oklahoma in the biggest neutral site game of the year.

Texas A&M Aggies

Nov 27, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) reacts after scoring a touchdown against LSU Tigers safety Jay Ward (5) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas Razorbacks

Oklahoma Sooners

Texas Longhorns

Interestingly, as we put this together, Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M ended up as a defacto “pod.” A round-robin between the four schools would have huge ramifications in the SEC.

The Aggies get to face their former SWC foe in Arkansas, former Big 12 foe in Oklahoma, and in-state rival Texas.

Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt defensive back Donovan Kaufman (1) races up the field with a 58-yard kick return during the second quarter against LSU at Vanderbilt Stadium Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV, Tennessean.com

Auburn Tigers

Missouri Tigers

Tennessee Volunteers

When I reached to SEC analysts, Vanderbilt was on several people’s lists of teams they wanted to play. The only must-have for the Commodores is Tennessee, an in-state rival. This matchup is generally akin to Kansas State and Kansas, with Vanderbilt regularly playing the role of the Jayhawks. Missouri makes sense from a proximity standpoint and Auburn gives them a premium opponent on the schedule.

