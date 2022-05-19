A look at SEC bylaw 10.5 and the Nick Saban-Jimbo-Fisher situation

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher took part in a press conference Thursday to discuss comments made from Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

On Wednesday, Saban discussed Texas A&M, accusing the Aggies’ program of buying student-athletes in recruiting.

“We were second in recruiting last year, A&M was first,” Saban said. “A&M bought every player on their team, made a deal for name, image and likeness. We didn’t buy one player, but I don’t know if we’re going to be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it.”

The Southeastern Conference has a bylaw in place that refrains coaches and administrators from public criticism of other member institutions, staffs or players.

SEC 10.5 Sportsmanship Bylaw on coaches and administrators refraining from public criticism of other member institutions, staffs or players. pic.twitter.com/26djqoJDIt — Dan Harralson (@danharralson) May 19, 2022

Below is SEC bylaw 10.5 and comments from Fisher’s press conference responding to Saban’s accusations.

SEC bylaw 10.5

Jimbo Fisher on Nick Saban's comments

“It’s a shame that we have to do this, it’s really despicable. It’s despicable that somebody can say something about somebody, more importantly 17-year-old kids. You’re taking shots at 17-year-old kids and their families, that they broke state laws.”

Jimbo Fisher on answering a call from Nick Saban

“We’re done. He showed you who he is. He’s the greatest ever, huh?”

Jimbo Fisher on Nick Saban's comments

“It’s despicable that a reputable head coach can come out and say this when he doesn’t get his way or things don’t go his way. The narcissistic in him doesn’t allow those things to happen. It’s ridiculous, when he’s not on top.”

Jimbo Fisher on Nick Saban's comments

“Some people think they’re God. Go dig into how God did his deal. You might find out about a guy, a lot of things you don’t want to know. We build him up to be this czar of football. Go dig into his past or anybody who has ever coached with him. You can find out anything you want to know about what he does and how he does it. It’s despicable.”

Jimbo Fisher on Nick Saban's comments

“My dad always told me this: When people show you who they are, believe them. He’s showing you who he is.”

Jimbo Fisher's press conference

WATCH | Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher meets with the media. #GigEm https://t.co/mbhsy3npo7 — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) May 19, 2022

