LOOK: Seattle Seahawks 2021 NFL regular season schedule

Week 1 Sunday, Sept. 12 at Indianapolis Colts 10:00 a.m. PT on FOX

Jan 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) scores a touchdown in the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 Sunday, Sept. 19 vs. Tennessee Titans at 1:25 p.m. PT on CBS

The Tennessee Titans take the field before their game against the Baltimore Ravens to start in Nashville on January 10, 2021.

Week 3 Sunday, Sept. 26 at Minnesota Vikings at 1:25 p.m. PT on FOX

Oct 11, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against Minnesota Vikings strong safety Harrison Smith (22) during the fourth quarter at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4 Sunday, Oct. 3 at San Francisco 49ers at 1:05 p.m. PT on FOX

Jan 3, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) throws as offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) provides coverage against Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap (43) during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5 Thursday, Oct. 7 vs. Los Angeles Rams at 5:20 p.m. PT on FOX/NFLN/Amazon

Dec 27, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Bryan Mone (92) during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 Sunday, Oct. 17 at Pittsburgh Steelers 5:20 p.m. PT on NBC

Sep 15, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) leads the offense against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Monday, Oct. 25 vs. New Orleans Saints at 5:15 p.m. PT on ESPN

Sep 22, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; New Orleans Saints fans cheer outside the team tunnel following a Saints victory against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 Sunday, Oct. 31 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:05 p.m. PT on CBS

Jaguars No. 1 draft pick Trevor Lawrence appears at Friday afternoon's press conference at TIAA Bank Field.

Week 9 Sunday, Nov. 7 Bye Week

Dec 13, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll reacts to a play against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10 Sunday, Nov. 14 at Green Bay Packers at 1:25 p.m. PT on CBS

Dec 11, 2016; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) meet on the field following the game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Sunday, Nov. 21 vs. Arizona Cardinals at 1:25 p.m. PT on FOX

Nov 19, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 Monday, Nov. 29 at Washington Football Team at 5:15 p.m. PT on ESPN

Jan 9, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Washington Football Team nose tackle Daron Payne (94) in the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Sunday, Dec. 5 vs. San Francisco 49ers at 5:20 p.m. PT on NBC

Jan 3, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) hands the ball to running back Alex Collins (41) who scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Week 14 Sunday, Dec. 12 at Houston Texans at 10:00 a.m. PT on FOX

Jan 3, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks up after a play during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Week 15 Sunday, Dec. 19 at Los Angeles Rams at 1:25 p.m. PT on FOX

Jan 9, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams line up for the snap during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 16 Sunday, Dec. 26 vs. Chicago Bears at 1:05 p.m. PT on FOX

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs for a gain against Chicago Bears during their football game Sunday, January 3, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill.

Week 17 Sunday, Jan. 2 vs. Detroit Lions at 1:25 p.m. PT on FOX

Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Lions fans cheer before the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 18 Sunday, Jan. 9 at Arizona Cardinals at 1:25 p.m. PT on FOX

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray greets Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson after the Seahawks won 27-10 during a game on Sep. 29, 2019 in Glendale, Ariz.

