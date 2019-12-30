Now that the 2019 NFL regular season is over, we know who and where the Seattle Seahawks will be playing in 2020.

Seattle will play the NFC East next season as well as the AFC East. The Seahawks then have games against the second-place finishers in the NFC South and NFC North.

Home: Rams, 49ers, Cardinals, Giants, Cowboys, Patriots, Vikings and Jets

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Road: Rams, 49ers, Cardinals, Bills, Dolphins, Eagles, Redskins and Falcons

A few takeaways:

- The Seahawks loss to the 49ers in Week 17 makes their road schedule a little less advantageous for fans wanting to travel to see their team. A win would have meant that Seattle played in New Orleans next season. Now the Seahawks will travel to Atlanta for the second-straight season instead, which is a bummer for fans who were hoping to enjoy a weekend on Bourbon Street.

- Seattle's loss to San Francisco also means that the Vikings, not the Packers, will visit CenturyLink Field in 2020.

- Barring primetime or late-window games, it looks like the Seahawks will be playing five East Coast games in the early window: Bills, Eagles, Dolphins, Falcons and Redskins. That's an exhausting travel schedule.

- The Cowboys and Patriots stand as Seattle's marquee home games. Who will be Dallas' head coach? What will New England look like after the offseason?

- The Seahawks are currently gearing up for a playoff matchup against the Eagles in the Wildcard Round so we can discuss all this further on a different day.

A look at the Seattle Seahawks 2020 home and road opponents originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest