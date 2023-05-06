Look: Sean McVay’s statue at Miami (Ohio) unveiled

Sean McVay has made quite the name for himself in his six years of being a head coach, leading the Rams to the Super Bowl twice and winning it once. He’s still the youngest head coach in the NFL, holding that title since he was hired in 2017.

His alma mater, Miami (Ohio) is proud of all that he’s accomplished in the NFL and honored him with something special on Saturday: a statue on campus.

The school unveiled McVay’s statue, which was added to the “Cradle of Coaches” outside the football stadium. Paul Brown, Weeb Ewbank, Woody Hayes, Ara Parseghian and Bo Schembechler all have statues in the “Cradle of Coaches,” as well.

Check out McVay’s statue, which was revealed on Saturday in front of a crowd at Miami.

What a great day welcoming Sean McVay into the Cradle of Coaches‼️#RiseUpRedHawks | 🎓🏆 pic.twitter.com/Nx5mLX5AcX — Miami Football (@MiamiOHFootball) May 6, 2023

Sean McVay’s statue has been unveiled at Miami University. pic.twitter.com/t7SKgjKaiC — Jack Schmelzinger (@jackschmelznger) May 6, 2023

