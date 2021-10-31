LOOK: Is Sean Clifford wearing 3D-printed padding against Ohio State?

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was knocked out of a game three weeks ago against Iowa and was clearly not himself last week against Illinois. So it makes sense Penn State might pull out all the stops to have their best option at quarterback ready for its biggest game of the season against Ohio State. And that may have led to Penn State getting some specially-designed padding 3D printed for its quarterback.

During the first quarter of Penn State’s road game at Ohio State, ABC sideline reporter Holly Rowe took note of the extra protection Clifford appeared to be wearing for the game. Rowe also noted some schools have started to 3D print the best possible protection for individual players, as she suspected this might be the case for Clifford.

Clifford certainly looked better in the first quarter against the Buckeyes than he did a week ago in a surprising loss to Illinois. Penn State led Ohio State 7-3 at the end of the first quarter with a touchdown pass by Clifford to Brenton Strange giving the Nittnay Lions the early lead.

