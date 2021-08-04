A look at the Seahawks injury updates following Wednesday’s practice
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll provided a number of injury and personnel updates following Wednesday’s training camp practice.
Defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche (groin): “He had a little bit of a groin deal,” Carroll explained. “So we tried him out, let him run around a bit and put him back inside. I think he went back in to get treatment.”
Linebacker Cody Barton (quadriceps): “Cody’s got a quad thing that is bothering him,” Carroll said. “Enough that we gotta hold him back for a couple of days.”
Tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (shoulder): “Little bit of a shoulder thing he felt yesterday,” Carroll explained. “It’s not serious. We are really being cautious with guys when they first feel something so it doesn’t develop.”
Defensive back Damarious Randall: “He’s just feeling his groin tightened up a little bit,” Carroll told reporters. “So it’s just precautionary – he’s not hurt – be we just held him out.”
In non-injury news, linebacker Bobby Wagner returned to the field after missing the last couple of days due to a personal matter. Left tackle Duane Brown and safety Jamal Adams continue to watch from the sidelines.
The Seahawks players have an off day Thursday before resuming work on Friday.
