A look at Seahawks’ injuries heading into Week 4 against Miami

The Seattle Seahawks sustained a number of injuries in their 38-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys, but so far, nothing new has panned out to be season-ending.

Coach Pete Carroll provided a number of player updates during his Wednesday afternoon press conference.

He was first asked about running back Chris Carson (knee), center Ethan Pocic (knee) and guard Damien Lewis (ankle) – all who got a bit banged up during the Week-3 contest.

“All three of those guys were at the walk thru today,” Carroll said. “They were all out there and participated in the full walk thru. Chris is really sounding positive, Damien looked pretty good, and Pocic was all right, so we might get a real good turn from those three guys.”

As far as linebacker Jordyn Brooks, he could be out for a bit while he recovers from his knee injury.

“He’s limping a little bit today,” Carroll confirmed. “He’s pretty sore. It’s going to be a real challenge for him to make it back as stiff as he is right now. He got whacked pretty good, so we’ll have to wait and see.”

Safety Jamal Adams could be sidelined for some time as well as he deals with his groin strain by undergoing “massive treatments” to speed up the process.

Finally, Carroll gave some information on the three players who were inactive last Sunday against the Cowboys: safety Lano Hill (back), cornerback Quinton Dunbar (knee) and cornerback Neiko Thorpe (groin).

Carroll said all three players are trying to make it back this week but will go all the way to game-day before a final decision is made.

