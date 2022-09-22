A look at the Seahawks’ injuries entering Week 3

In addition to an update on Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams, coach Pete Carroll provided the latest information on the team’s current injuries as they enter Week 3 of the regular season.

Guard Damien Lewis (thigh): “He went through the walk-through today, so he’s got a thigh bruise, but he got a lot more done than we thought,” Carroll said. “He looked ok moving around. I think we’ll take it easy on him today and take each day one at a time here, but that’s a good indication.”

Cornerback Justin Coleman (calf): “I don’t know that yet,” Carroll told reporters. “On this day, he’s not going to go today.”

Cornerback Artie Burns (groin): “He’ll be full practice today,” Carroll confirmed. “It’s his first time that he’ll really be out there, and we’ll take a look and see how this week goes and we’re really excited to get him back out.”

Cornerback Tre Brown (knee): “He’s here working out every day trying to get right,” Carroll noted. “He’s not close right now. He’s not running full speed yet. He’s working out and doing a lot of strength work and all that stuff with the trainers, but he’s not ready yet.”

The latest injury report will be released Thursday afternoon following practice.

