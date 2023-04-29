A look at how Sam LaPorta fits in with the Detroit Lions

Black and Gold is now Blue and Silver!

Just a day after Detroit made linebacker Jack Campbell the latest Lion, Dan Campbell’s squad again dipped into the Iowa talent pool. The Lions selected tight end Sam LaPorta with the 34th overall pick.

LaPorta was the second tight end off the board in a stacked class, his draft stock boosted by a fantastic NFL Combine. LaPorta showed this offseason all of the talents that couldn’t always be shown on the field. Over the past few years, LaPorta was one of the few bright spots on a lowly Iowa offense, dragging the offense down the field against their will.

Sam LaPorta enters a situation where he can become a day-one starter, and further establish Iowa as THE TEU. Here is a look into the new landing spot, how LaPorta fits into the Lions’ scheme, along with a recap on his time at Iowa.

Lions’ current tight ends:

How he fits in

It should come as no surprise to see the Detroit Lions take a tight end early in this draft. They traded former Hawkeye TJ Hockenson midseason to the Minnesota Vikings, leaving a gaping hole at the position.

While many expected Michael Mayer to be the pick, Sam LaPorta makes a ton of sense. LaPorta’s main area of strength is after the catch. While Iowa’s offense was not the best, especially in their route design, LaPorta was still able to produce due to his RAC ability.

Extremely athletic, LaPorta runs good routes and can line up all over. With some solid weapons on the outside, LaPorta can be a monster over the middle of the field.

Iowa career

Iowa stats:

2019-20: 6 games played, 15 receptions, 188 yards

2020-21: 8 games played, 27 receptions, 271 yards, 1 touchdown

2021-22: 14 games played, 53 receptions, 670 yards, three touchdowns

2022-23: 12 games played, 58 receptions, 657 yards, 1 touchdown

Total: 40 games, 153 receptions, 1,786 yards, 5 touchdowns

