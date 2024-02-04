LOOK: Sam Howell, Drake Maye together at North Carolina/Duke basketball game

Saturday night was a big night in college basketball. The No. 3 North Carolina Tar Heels hosted bitter rival, the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils, in Chapel Hill in their first meeting of the regular season.

The Tar Heels won, 93-84, in a competitive battle to improve to 18-4 and 10-1 in ACC play.

The Duke/UNC games usually bring out the celebrities. Whether it’s professional athletes or actors, many are spotted in attendance for these games in what is arguably one of America’s best sports rivalries.

On Saturday night, two former UNC quarterbacks were spotted at the game. Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, who started every game from 2019-21 for the Heels, sat with Drake Maye, UNC’s starter for the past two seasons.

Howell and Maye played together for one season at North Carolina. Howell started all 17 games last season for Washington and played well in the first half of the season before struggling over the final seven games. The Commanders hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft and Maye could be the choice, reuniting the former UNC quarterbacks.

Late in the season, Howell was asked about his relationship with Maye and said they were close and talked often.

They could be seeing a lot of one another again soon.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire