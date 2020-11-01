LOOK: Saints rookie Blake Gillikin in costume as Thomas Morstead for Halloween

They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so it shouldn’t surprise Thomas Morstead that his rookie teammate wants to be just like him — and hopefully as storied a decade-long NFL career. But the lengths that Blake Gillikin went to for his Halloween costume had to have caught Morstead off guard.

Gillikin, an undrafted free agent out of Penn State, dressed up as Morstead in the Saints locker room to celebrate the holiday. His outfit included shoulderpads, Morstead’s jersey, and most impressively, a huge wig mimicking Morstead’s luxurious locks. The veteran punter frequently grows his hair long to donate to nonprofits that create wigs for pediatric cancer patients.

So here’s a hat tip to Gillikin, who won Halloween handily this year. Last season’s winner was Cameron Jordan, which was a hard act to follow. Maybe Gillikin can keep up the pressure in 2021 after his impressive rookie training camp, though his first NFL season ended on injured reserve after initially making the opening-day roster.