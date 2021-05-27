LOOK: Ryan Fitzpatrick dons new Washington Football Team gear

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The former loveable Buffalo Bills quarterback in Ryan Fitzpatrick has a new team this offseason… and he’ll be returning to Orchard Park.

Fitzpatrick, 38, left the Miami Dolphins for the Washington Football Team. He signed a one-year deal there.

Had Fitzpatrick stayed in the AFC East in 2021, of course he’d be visiting HighMark Stadium. Despite leaving to D.C., he still is. The Bills’ added 17th game of the NFL’s new and larger schedule will see the Bills host the Football Team in Week 3. There’s a good chance Fitzpatrick makes one more start against his former team that Sunday.

But let’s not wait until then to see Fitz in his new gear. Check out these fresh photos of Fitzpatrick in his new colors below:

Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Ryan Fitzpatrick makes Washington debut at OTAs

    For the first time since signing with the Washington Football Team in March, we finally saw Ryan Fitzpatrick in the Burgundy & Gold.

  • Tua Tagovailoa explains what went wrong as a rookie, how he’ll improve

    Former Alabama QB had a rough rookie season with the Miami Dolphins, he now acknowledges what went wrong ad how he will improve in year two.

  • NFL sets salary cap ceiling for 2022 and Washington is in great shape

    The National Football League and NFL Players Association reached an agreement this week to set the salary-cap ceiling at $208.2 million for

  • Jared Veldheer addresses suspension, announces retirement

    The NFL on Thursday suspended free agent offensive tackle Jared Veldheer for six games to open the 2021 season. Veldheer, though, released a statement to NFL Media announcing his retirement. He also addressed his positive test for performance-enhancing drugs, saying prescribed medication triggered it. “I was prescribed low dose clomid due to abnormally low T [more]

  • Nude streaker invades rain-soaked Nationals Park ... with a plan

    We had a slightly smarter idiot on the field this time.

  • Kevin Clark Dies In Bike Accident: Young Drummer In ‘School Of Rock’ Film Was 32

    Kevin Clark, a Chicago musician who at age 13 won the role of the drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the 2003 movie School of Rock, died today after he was struck by a car while biking in the city’s Avondale neighborhood. He was 32. His death was reported by the Chicago Sun-Times. Police said […]

  • Joe Ingles, TNT crew surprise Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson with Sixth Man of the Year award

    Jordan Clarkson is now the first Jazz player to ever win the Sixth Man of the Year award.

  • Ben Rothwell: Health issues, looming roster cuts have put UFC career on the line

    Ben Rothwell explains why he feels his career is on the line every time he sets foot in the octagon.

  • NBA betting: Bettors confident in Knicks, big money on Jazz to bounce back

    Both the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks were upset in Game 1 of their respective series. Will they bounce back in Game 2?

  • Suns-Lakers: Chris Paul briefly exits with right shoulder contusion, returns to MVP chants

    Chris Paul grabbed at his shoulder after a collision under the basket.

  • Egan Bernal extends lead on day of drama and intrigue at Giro d'Italia

    Bernal wins shortened stage to extend his lead Caruso moves up to second overall Yates tumbles down the standings Simon Yates’s team insisted on Monday night that it was "not over yet" and that their man was “still riding to win” the Giro d’Italia. But the 28-year-old BikeExchange rider suffered a crushing blow on Monday as he was dropped on a freezing cold and wet 16th stage, which was won in emphatic fashion by race leader Egan Bernal. Yates’ fellow Briton Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) had a better day, moving into a podium position after crossing the line fifth in Cortina d’Ampezzo in the Italian Dolomites. The designated “queen” stage of the race had to be shortened by organisers at the last minute as snow and sleet hit the mountain range. Instead of a 212-kilometre route over three major mountain passes, the stage followed a 153km route over only one major pass, the Giau. But that was more than enough for Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers} to prove once again he is the man to beat in this race. The Colombian attacked over the top of the Giau, caught the last remaining breakaway rider, Antonio Pedrero (Movistar), and won the stage brilliantly to put time into all of his rivals. Bernal even had the time and presence of mind to slow down and take off his rain jacket before the finish, riding no-handed on wet slippery cobbles approaching the line - not an easy thing to do - so that he could display the pink jersey. "I wanted to put on a show," said the 2019 Tour de France champion. “This is the type of cycling I like, tough stages like these. It's a risk but I believed in myself and the team believed in me.” Bernal finished 27 seconds ahead of Romain Bardet (DSM), with Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) third, the Italian moving up from third to second overall at 2min 24sec. Carthy, meanwhile, jumped from fifth to third, 3min 40sec back. Yates, who had been second overall going into the stage, dropped to fifth overall at 4mins20sec after shedding 2min37secs to Bernal on the stage. “His Giro is not over but against such a strong Bernal like today it’s going to be very hard,” conceded BikeExchange general manager Brent Copeland, who said Yates just had a “bad day” rather than a problem with fuelling or the cold. “We’re riding to win but Bernal is riding well too. It’s not over and we’ll try to do something and make it a spectacular Giro.” The riders have a final rest day on Tuesday. The Giro finishes in Milan on Sunday.

  • Josh Taylor finds his moment, walks away undisputed super lightweight champion

    Taylor stamped himself as one of the greatest fighters in the world.

  • Motor racing-Not so fast, Indy 500 old guard not ready to let young guns pass

    There is a golden oldie theme running through the 2021 sport calendar and the trend could continue at the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday when the forty-somethings led by pole sitter Scott Dixon will try to fend off the IndyCar youth movement. Dixon, the 40-year-old father of three and six-times IndyCar series champion, will be lined up alongside two eager young guns in 21-year-old Colton Herta and Rinus VeeKay, at 20-years-old the youngest front row starter ever at the Indy 500. Dixon, who with 51 wins sits third on the IndyCar all-time list behind only AJ Foyt (67) and Mario Andretti (52), will not stand alone against the young tide with the New Zealander getting plenty of backup.

  • NHL roundup: Defending champion Lightning advance to Round 2

    It was the second shutout in 59 postseason starts for Vasilevskiy. The other came on Sept. 28 in the clinching 2-0 victory against the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Pat Maroon, Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, who are trying to become the first team to win consecutive Stanley Cup titles since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

  • Russell Westbrook with a dunk vs the Philadelphia 76ers

    Russell Westbrook (Washington Wizards) with a dunk vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 05/26/2021

  • Bucks put Heat on brink, win 113-84 for 3-0 series lead

    The Milwaukee Bucks have a chance to sweep the Miami Heat out of the playoffs, and they're making the task of dispatching the reigning Eastern Conference champions look very simple. Khris Middleton scored 22 points, Jrue Holiday added 19 points and 12 assists and the Bucks took a 3-0 lead in their East first-round series with a 113-84 victory in Miami on Thursday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 17 points and 17 rebounds for Milwaukee, which can finish the sweep and move into the East semifinals with a win Saturday afternoon.

  • Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson wins NBA Sixth Man honor

    Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson won the Kia NBA Sixth Man Award, learning of the accomplishment while sitting with teammate Joe Ingles during a TNT interview. The two carved out a spot in league history, too, marking the first one-two finish by teammates in Sixth Man voting. Clarkson is the first player in Jazz franchise history to win the award.

  • Spike Lee — and 15K other Knicks fans — stoked for return of playoff basketball at MSG

    Between a raucous MSG crowd and a swarm of Phil Mickelson supporters, fans were the big winners on an action-packed sports Sunday.

  • The playoff 76ers aren't just the Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons show

    If ever you needed more reason to believe these are not the Philadelphia 76ers of past playoff failures, the opening game of the Eastern Conference top seed's championship playoff pursuit was a convincing case.

  • Tim Tebow inspires former Super Bowl champ to make comeback at new position: 'I just need a shot'

    Brandon Jacobs vs. Derrick Henry is a matchup NFL fans deserve to see.