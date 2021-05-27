LOOK: Ryan Fitzpatrick dons new Washington Football Team gear
The former loveable Buffalo Bills quarterback in Ryan Fitzpatrick has a new team this offseason… and he’ll be returning to Orchard Park.
Fitzpatrick, 38, left the Miami Dolphins for the Washington Football Team. He signed a one-year deal there.
Had Fitzpatrick stayed in the AFC East in 2021, of course he’d be visiting HighMark Stadium. Despite leaving to D.C., he still is. The Bills’ added 17th game of the NFL’s new and larger schedule will see the Bills host the Football Team in Week 3. There’s a good chance Fitzpatrick makes one more start against his former team that Sunday.
But let’s not wait until then to see Fitz in his new gear. Check out these fresh photos of Fitzpatrick in his new colors below:
Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
