LOOK: Ryan Fitzpatrick brings back the DeSean Jackson fit for Bucs-Ravens

It was 2018, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick had just become the first quarterback in NFL history to open a regular season with back-to-back games of 400 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

DeSean Jackson, then a wide receiver for the Bucs, enjoyed his share of the spoil, including a 75-yard touchdown pass from “Fitz-Magic” on the first play of the game as the Bucs upset the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Fitzpatrick showed up to his postgame press conference wearing Jackson’s outfit, an image forever burned into the NFL history books.

Fitz and Jackson are both back at Raymond James Stadium on Thursday night, but not as teammates. Jackson is playing for the Baltimore Ravens, who face the Bucs, while Fitzpatrick is part of the on-screen team bringing the game to the masses on Amazon Prime.

And you know Fitzpatrick couldn’t resist the urge to bring back the look:

My god. Fitz is here. DeSean Jackson is here. The best postgame look ever … is back. pic.twitter.com/wOzlkih7S4 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 27, 2022

Iconic.

