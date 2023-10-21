Look: Rutgers football returns blocked punt for touchdown against Indiana

Rutgers football could become bowl eligible on Saturday against Indiana, and a blocked punt return for a touchdown in the second quarter put the Scarlet Knights on their way to doing it.

The Scarlet Knights forced a Hoosiers punt on the first play of the second quarter, with Shaquan Loyal bursting through the line and blocking the punt before Eric Rogers caught it midair and returned it for the TD.

BLOCKED PUNT ➡️ TOUCHDOWN 👏



— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 21, 2023

The play marked the 13th blocked-punt touchdown under coach Greg Schiano during his tenures from 2001-11 and 2020-present. It's also the 61st defensive or special teams touchdown under Schiano.

Rutgers (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) led Indiana (2-4, 0-3) 14-7 midway through the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. The Scarlet Knights are T-4 in the Big Ten-East standings with Maryland.

