LOOK: A rundown of LSU’s region in the women’s NCAA tournament
LSU’s women’s basketball team enters the NCAA tournament on a bit of a sour note after an unexpected exit in the SEC semifinal against Tennessee, but regardless, coach Kim Mulkey’s team earned a No. 3 seed in this year’s event and will hope to advance past the first weekend after last year’s second-round exit.
The Tigers were placed in Greenville Regional 2 and would return to Bon Secours Wellness Arena if they advanced to the Sweet 16. They sit on the three-seed line despite their 28-2 record and as a result could have to face both two-seeded Utah and one-seeded Indiana to advance to the Final Four.
Here’s a full rundown of the region and all the teams LSU could potentially face in a hypothetical Final Four run.
No. 16 - Tennessee Tech/Monmouth
Syndication: Evansville Courier and Press
Tennessee Tech
Record: 22-9 (13-5 Ohio Valley)
Last Game: W 54-46 vs. Little Rock (OVC Championship)
Monmouth
Record: 18-15 (9-9 Colonial)
Last Game: W 80-55 vs. Towson (CAA Championship)
No. 15 - Gardner-Webb
Syndication: Shelby Star
Record: 29-4 (18-0 Big South)
Last Game: W 82-58 vs. UNC Asheville (Big South Championship)
No. 14 - Hawaii
Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 18-14 (13-7 Big West)
Last Game: W 61-59 vs. UC Santa Barbara (Big West Championship)
No. 13 - Cleveland State
Syndication: The Ames Tribune
Record: 30-4 (17-3 Horizon)
Last Game: W 73-61 vs. Green Bay (Horizon Championship)
No. 12 - Florida Gulf Coast
Syndication: Naples Daily News
Record: 32-3 (17-1 Atlantic Sun)
Last Game: W 84-60 vs. Liberty (ASUN Championship)
No. 11 - UNLV
Syndication: The Coloradoan
Record: 31-2 (18-0 Mountain West)
Last Game: W 71-60 vs. Wyoming (MWC Championship)
No. 10 - Princeton
Syndication: The Herald-Times
Record: 23-5 (12-2 Ivy)
Last Game: W 54-48 vs. Harvard (Ivy Championship)
No. 9 - Miami
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images
Record: 19-12 (11-7 ACC)
Last Game: L 68-42 vs. Virginia Tech (ACC Quarterfinals)
No. 8 - Oklahoma State
William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 21-11 (10-8 Big 12)
Last Game: L 64-57 vs. Texas (Big 12 Semifinals)
No. 7 - NC State
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images
Record: 20-11 (9-9 ACC)
Last Game: L 66-60 vs. Notre Dame (ACC Quarterfinals)
No. 6 - Michigan
Photo by David Berding/Getty Images
Record: 22-9 (11-7 Big Ten)
Last Game: L 81-79 vs. Ohio State (Big Ten Quarterfinals)
No. 5 - Washington State
Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 23-10 (9-9 Pac-12)
Last Game: W 65-61 vs. UCLA (Pac-12 Championship)
No. 4 - Villanova
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 28-6 (17-3 Big East)
Last Game: L 67-56 vs. UConn (Big East Championship)
No. 3 - LSU
David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 28-2 (15-1 SEC)
Last Game: L 69-67 vs. Tennessee (SEC Semifinals)
No. 2 - Utah
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 25-4 (15-3 Pac-12)
Last Game: L 66-58 vs. Washington State (Pac-12 Quarterfinals)
No. 1 - Indiana
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 27-3 (16-2 Big Ten)
Last Game: L 79-75 vs. Ohio State (Big Ten Semifinals)
