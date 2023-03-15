LOOK: A rundown of LSU’s region in the women’s NCAA tournament

LSU’s women’s basketball team enters the NCAA tournament on a bit of a sour note after an unexpected exit in the SEC semifinal against Tennessee, but regardless, coach Kim Mulkey’s team earned a No. 3 seed in this year’s event and will hope to advance past the first weekend after last year’s second-round exit.

The Tigers were placed in Greenville Regional 2 and would return to Bon Secours Wellness Arena if they advanced to the Sweet 16. They sit on the three-seed line despite their 28-2 record and as a result could have to face both two-seeded Utah and one-seeded Indiana to advance to the Final Four.

Here’s a full rundown of the region and all the teams LSU could potentially face in a hypothetical Final Four run.

No. 16 - Tennessee Tech/Monmouth

Tennessee Tech

Record: 22-9 (13-5 Ohio Valley)

Last Game: W 54-46 vs. Little Rock (OVC Championship)

Monmouth

Record: 18-15 (9-9 Colonial)

Last Game: W 80-55 vs. Towson (CAA Championship)

No. 15 - Gardner-Webb

Record: 29-4 (18-0 Big South)

Last Game: W 82-58 vs. UNC Asheville (Big South Championship)

No. 14 - Hawaii

Record: 18-14 (13-7 Big West)

Last Game: W 61-59 vs. UC Santa Barbara (Big West Championship)

No. 13 - Cleveland State

Record: 30-4 (17-3 Horizon)

Last Game: W 73-61 vs. Green Bay (Horizon Championship)

No. 12 - Florida Gulf Coast

Record: 32-3 (17-1 Atlantic Sun)

Last Game: W 84-60 vs. Liberty (ASUN Championship)

No. 11 - UNLV

Record: 31-2 (18-0 Mountain West)

Last Game: W 71-60 vs. Wyoming (MWC Championship)

No. 10 - Princeton

Record: 23-5 (12-2 Ivy)

Last Game: W 54-48 vs. Harvard (Ivy Championship)

No. 9 - Miami

Record: 19-12 (11-7 ACC)

Last Game: L 68-42 vs. Virginia Tech (ACC Quarterfinals)

No. 8 - Oklahoma State

Record: 21-11 (10-8 Big 12)

Last Game: L 64-57 vs. Texas (Big 12 Semifinals)

No. 7 - NC State

Record: 20-11 (9-9 ACC)

Last Game: L 66-60 vs. Notre Dame (ACC Quarterfinals)

No. 6 - Michigan

Record: 22-9 (11-7 Big Ten)

Last Game: L 81-79 vs. Ohio State (Big Ten Quarterfinals)

No. 5 - Washington State

Record: 23-10 (9-9 Pac-12)

Last Game: W 65-61 vs. UCLA (Pac-12 Championship)

No. 4 - Villanova

Record: 28-6 (17-3 Big East)

Last Game: L 67-56 vs. UConn (Big East Championship)

No. 3 - LSU

Record: 28-2 (15-1 SEC)

Last Game: L 69-67 vs. Tennessee (SEC Semifinals)

No. 2 - Utah

Record: 25-4 (15-3 Pac-12)

Last Game: L 66-58 vs. Washington State (Pac-12 Quarterfinals)

No. 1 - Indiana

Record: 27-3 (16-2 Big Ten)

Last Game: L 79-75 vs. Ohio State (Big Ten Semifinals)

