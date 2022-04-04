A look at Roy Williams' record with KU, UNC basketball ahead of the 2022 national championship

Roy Williams is no longer coaching college basketball, but his fingerprints are all over the 2022 NCAA Tournament national championship game.

No. 1-seed Kansas basketball squares off against 8-seed North Carolina on Monday, April 4, in the title game, and both teams were at one point coached by Williams.

Williams was a head coach for 33 seasons, splitting his time between the two programs. Here's a look at the legendary coach's tenure with Kansas and North Carolina.

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 8 North Carolina: Keys to victory for 2022 men's NCAA Tournament title game

How long was Roy Williams at KU?

Roy Williams, who retired Thursday, won three national championships and compiled a 903-264 career record across 33 seasons at Kansas and North Carolina. Williams went 418-101 in his 15 seasons with the Jayhawks (1989-2003).

Williams spent 15 seasons as the head coach of the Kansas men's basketball program, getting his start in 1988.

Roy Williams' record with KU basketball

In his inaugural season in Lawrence, Kansas, Williams guided the Jayhawks to a 19-12 record and missed the NCAA Tournament.

Williams then led the Jayhawks to 14 straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including two national championship games. Kansas never won a national title with Williams, losing to Mike Krzyzewski and Duke in 1991 and Jim Boeheim and Syracuse in 2003.

Williams coached consensus All-Americans Nick Collison, Drew Gooden, Raef LaFrentz, Paul Pierce and Jacque Vaughn. He's the third-winningest coach in Kansas history, behind Bill Self and Phog Allen.

MORE: For oddsmakers, Kansas' hot hand reflected in the line for men's NCAA championship

Roy Williams record with UNC basketball

ST. LOUIS - APRIL 04: Head coach Roy Williams and Sean May 342 of the North Carolina Tar Heels celebrate pose for a photo with a group of media photographers after defeating the Illinois Fighting Illini 75-70 to win the NCAA Men's National Championship game at the Edward Jones Dome on April 4, 2005 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Following his time in Lawrence, Williams left for Chapel Hill, North Carolina, where he'd coach the Tar Heels for 18 seasons.

Williams finally broke through in 2005, winning his first national championship (defeating Illinois). Under Williams' tutelage, North Carolina won two more national titles — 2009 over Michigan State and in 2017 against Gonzaga.

While with North Carolina, Williams coached consensus All-Americans Justin Jackson, Brice Johnson, Tyler Zeller, Tyler Hansbrough, Ty Lawson and Sean May.

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: What was coach Roy Williams' record with KU and UNC basketball?