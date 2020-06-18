Chicago Bears second-round pick Cole Kmet was the team's first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he'll begin his rookie season with a sizeable amount of pressure to perform in his first year. Sure, the Bears signed veteran Jimmy Graham to presumably start at tight end but it's Kmet who offers Chicago's offense with the most upside as a playmaker from the position.

Bears fans got a sneak peek at what he'll look like in Chicago's navy and orange when Panini released his Rookie Premiere photo on Wednesday. Check it out:

Unlike years past, Panini was forced to photoshop this year's rookie crop into their NFL uniforms because of the social distancing restrictions in place to battle COVID-19. I don't think anyone will complain about the product; in fact, it's pretty cool seeing Kmet in an action photo instead of the traditional poses often used for this first batch of cards.

Kmet is one of 42 players who will be featured in this year's Rookie Premiere.

The Bears selected Kmet with the 43rd overall pick after he registered 43 catches for 515 yards and six touchdowns for Notre Dame in 2019. He's considered a player on the rise who hasn't reached his full potential as a receiver, which is exactly the role he'll have to fill for Chicago in the not-too-distant future. He'll begin his career sharing time with Graham before presumably taking the job for himself as early as the midway point this season.

LOOK: Rookie tight end Cole Kmet dons Bears' home uniform originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago