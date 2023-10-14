A look at Robert Neyland’s ties to Tennessee, Texas A&M

No. 17 Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will host Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) on Saturday at Neyland Stadium (3:30 p.m. EDT, CBS).

The Vols and Texas A&M, despite facing each other four times, share a historical connection.

Legendary Tennessee football head coach Robert Neyland played football and baseball at Texas A&M. He played for head coach Charley Moran in both sports. Moran played football at Tennessee in 1897.

Neyland later transferred to Army, where he played football, baseball and competed in boxing for the Cadets.

Neyland served three stints as the Vols’ football head coach, leaving twice due to military service commitments. During Neyland’s first tenure in Knoxville from 1926-34, he had five undefeated seasons (1927-29, 1931-32) and guided Tennessee to winning streaks of 33 and 28 games.

After serving in Panama, Neyland returned to Tennessee from 1936-40, winning national championships in 1938 and 1940 before another military service call.

Neyland returned as the Vols’ head coach, serving from 1946-52, winning two more national titles in 1950-51.

He was also Tennessee’s athletics director from 1936-41 and 1946-52. Neyland compiled a head coaching record of 173-31-12. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1956 and Tennessee’s stadium is named in his honor.

PHOTOS: Robert Neyland through the years

Maj. Robert Neyland, coach of the University of Tennessee, sits on a bench on the sidelines, Dec. 2, 1938. (AP Photo)

