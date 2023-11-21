A look at the rivalry between Pennridge and Quakertown ahead of Thanksgiving game

Pennridge and Quakertown will renew their Thanksgiving Day rivalry for the 94th time on Thursday at Helman Field in Perkasie.

The Rams hold a 58-30-5 advantage in a Turkey Day tradition that began in 1930.

Here's what you need to know about the 10:15 a.m. game:

How to buy Pennridge-Quakertown football tickets

The $5 tickets can be bought at the main offices of the high schools during school hours, at the gate or online.

Pennridge, Quakertown 2023 seasons

The Rams are 3-7 overall and 2-5 against Suburban One League National Conference competition. Quakertown is 6-5 (4-2 in the SOL Continental) and qualified for the PIAA Class 6A District One playoffs, falling to Perkiomen Valley 36-26 in the opening round.

Quakertown football head coach George Banas talks to the team after their win against North Penn at North Penn High School in Lansdale on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Pennridge defeated one playoff team in Pennsbury (15-14), while Quakertown upended Class 6A qualifier North Penn (38-17) for the first time since 1979, as well as 5A qualifiers Plymouth Whitemarsh (21-0) and Upper Dublin (21-17).

Quakertown's Banas can move up coaching list

A Quakertown victory would make George Banas just the second Panthers' head coach to win three straight Thanksgiving Day games, joining Joe Musso, who won five in a row from 1947-51.

Banas, who is 4-10 in the holiday rivalry, would also tie Musso (5-0-1) and Dick Wisnewski (5-10-1 from 1952-67) for the most wins by a Quakertown head coach with a victory.

Pennridge's Beller in first Thanksgiving Day game

Pennridge first-year head coach Kyle Beller hopes to join Cody Muller (37-6 in 2018) and Randy Cuthbert (28-7 in 2005) as Rams' coaches to win their first Thanksgiving meeting with Quakertown in the 21st century. Jeff Hollenbach guided Pennridge to a 27-7 win in 2013, which was the start of his second stint as the Rams' head coach (the other was 1997-2004).

Pennridge head coach Kyle Beller watches from the sidelines the Rams' 15-14 victory over Pennsbury on Oct. 6.

Some Pennridge, Quakertown stats ahead of Thanksgiving game

Both quarterbacks have thrown for over 1,000 yards this season. Quakertown senior Vince Micucci has 1,612 passing yards with 16 touchdowns, while Pennridge sophomore Noah Keating has 1,197 passing yards and 11 passing TDs.

Each relies on a big-play receiver. Junior tight end Aiden Burgy leads the Panthers with 25 catches for 510 yards (20.4 average) and seven scores. Senior Joe Gregoire is the Rams' top receiver with 37 catches for 450 yards (12.2 average) and six TDs.

Pennridge quarterback Noah Keating (16) dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Central Bucks South.

Senior defensive end Anthony Ferrugio and junior linebacker Gavin Carroll share Quakertown team-high honors with 17 tackles for loss in 2023. Senior defensive lineman Chase Washington leads Pennridge with 14.5.

Rams senior Sam Kuhns and Panthers senior Max Morris have surpassed 400 yards returning kickoffs. Kuhns (403 on 17 returns) brought back the second-half kickoff for a 95-yard touchdown against Souderton, with Morris contributing 453 yards on 15 returns, including a 72-yarder.

Quakertown's Max Morris (87) picks up yardage against Council Rock South.

Honoring the Pennridge 1998 football team

The Rams' 1998 team will be recognized at the game on the 25th anniversary of its SOL Colonial Division championship. It was Hollenbach's first of five SOL titles as Pennridge head coach.

Pennridge-Quakertown football history: Take your best shot at Thanksgiving Day questions

Last times in Pennridge, Quakertown rivalry

The last time a team with a losing record beat a winning squad was 2018, when the 5-6 Rams prevailed over 9-4 Quakertown 37-6 at the Panthers' Alumni Field.

The last time the winning team had fewer than 19 points was when Quakertown's Alec Vera scored the deciding touchdown on a 1-yard run with 4:09 remaining for Banas' first victory against Pennridge in 2014.

The last time the game went to overtime was the epic 2000 contest in which Quakertown prevailed 52-45 in six OTs on D.J. Draus' 6-yard pass to Chris Grill, then the Panthers' defense stopped Pennridge twice from the 1-yard line.

The last time a player scored four touchdowns on Thanksgiving Day was Pennridge's Tom Cressman in 2003. He had two TD runs, a 35-yard score on a fumble return and a 56-yard touchdown pass from Blair Dameron in a 56-14 victory.

Tom Moore: tmoore@couriertimes.com; @TomMoorePhilly

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Pennridge faces Quakertown in Thanksgiving game