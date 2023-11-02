New-look RI basketball cruises in exhibition win. Here's what coach Archie Miller said.

SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Wednesday night brought the expected result for the University of Rhode Island men.

There were no exhibition surprises at the Ryan Center. The Rams led from start to finish and pulled away in the second half from Division II Assumption.

There are no guarantees when you’re coming off a nine-win season. But it didn’t take long to see URI has good reason to plan for an improved path to March in this 2023-24, and this 96-54 cruise past the Greyhounds was the first step.

Jaden House led six in double figures with 19 points and David Fuchs celebrated his college debut with 10 points and 11 rebounds. The Rams smothered Assumption along the 3-point line in the second half while blowing open what was a 46-34 cushion at the break.

Coach Archie Miller says he was pleased with his team's effort Wednesday night vs. Assumption.

“Just pleased in general the night went well for us,” URI coach Archie Miller said. “But I think we all know we’re going to have to be much different here in the next few weeks as we go. We’re just learning a lot about our group.”

The announced crowd of 3,641 fans joined in that pursuit. What they saw was a more dynamic attack than the one that slogged its way through Miller’s debut season in Kingston. Spring and summer reinforcements wasted no time settling in ahead of Monday’s proper opener against Central Connecticut State.

“I think we did a really good job all around,” said junior college forward Tyson Brown, who closed with 10 points and eight rebounds. “I think everybody came in and made an impact today.”

How did URI add a couple final touches of sharpness before the Blue Devils come to town? Here are a few notes.

Jaden House scored at will driving to the rim

The physical shooting guard averaged 17.3 points per game last season before a transfer from High Point. The Rams were quick to contact the Virginia native through assistant coach Kenny Johnson, and House looks set to take over from the departed Ishmael Leggett as the primary perimeter scorer.

“He is who he is,” Miller said. “We’ve played a Blue-White Game, we’ve scrimmaged secretly, we played tonight – his stat line looks the same after every single game. And right now, he’s overpowering.

“He can get to the basket whenever he wants.”

House knocked down his lone 3-point attempt and drew a team-high five fouls. He added four rebounds in just 23 minutes and looked ready for the ball to go up Monday night.

“I’ve been playing college basketball for a little while,” House said. “I felt comfortable. We prepared.”

David Fuchs impressed in his first action with URI

He racked up six rebounds before the first media timeout in the opening half. Fuchs started at forward alongside Brown and played behind a three-guard lineup including House, Luis Kortright and Zek Montgomery.

“He’s a pro,” Brown said. “He’s not a regular freshman.”

Fuchs was a late addition from the European club ranks and looks set for a defined role in the frontcourt. Miller said his most important early adjustments will come on the defensive side of the ball. Assumption forwards Cooper Creek and Kasey Draper each finished 3-for-6 from 3-point range in the opening half.

“His versatility and his ability level defensively are really going to dictate a lot of how we can play,” Miller said. “Offensively, he’s a good player. He’s a man inside. He can rebound the ball.”

Rams weren't at full strength

Rory Stewart (thigh contusion), David Green (NCAA waiver) and Josaphat Bilau (knee) all sat out in street clothes, leaving the Rams with 10 available scholarship players.

Green is waiting on a decision as a two-time transfer from Hofstra and Louisiana Tech. He starred in the Blue-White Game and would help URI on the wing. Bilau is nearing the end of a long rehab from ACL surgery, and Miller said he could be back in full-contact practice inside the next two weeks.

“We do have different options,” Miller said. “We have different combinations.

“To me, it’s not really about the starting lineup right now. It’s much more about these other guys on our team developing into players who we feel like can really contribute.”

Redshirt center Jeremy Foumena was first off the bench Wednesday, followed by junior college guard Always Wright. Brandon Weston, Cam Estevez and Connor Dubsky all saw the floor inside the opening 12 minutes of the first half.

Miller remembers Bobby Knight

Miller concluded his postgame remarks with a remembrance of former Indiana coach Bob Knight, who died Wednesday at 83.

Knight won three national championships with the Hoosiers and cast a long shadow over those who followed him on the Assembly Hall bench. Miller closed 67-58 in four years at Indiana after being hired away from Dayton in March 2017.

“In my opinion, there’s not four or five coaches in the game of basketball, period, who were as good as him,” Miller said. “In my time there I was treated very well by the Knight family. Thoughts and prayers go out to them.”

