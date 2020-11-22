Here’s a look at Rex Burkhead’s knee injury from Week 11
New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead exited their Week 11 game in the third quarter with a knee injury. With New England possessing a fair amount of running back depth and Damien Harris and James White, the loss of Burkhead can be offset, but he is an important part of the Patriots backfield. Prior to his injury, he was getting into a rhythm for the Patriots rushing attack and had four carries for a total of seven yards on the day