LOOK: New renderings of 2023 NFL draft in Kansas City revealed

Kansas City Chiefs fans are honed in and focused on Super Bowl LVII, but there is another big NFL event on the horizon, and this one is coming to their city.

The 2023 NFL draft is coming to Kansas City from April 27-29 and will be held in iconic locations around the city including Union Station and National WWI Museum. The 2023 NFL draft stage will be set up at Union Station, while the NFL Draft Experience will be set up between Union Station and the WWI Museum.

On Tuesday, the NFL and Bud Light dropped some new renderings of what the 2023 NFL draft will look like at these locations.

NEWS: NFL releases first look at the 2023 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light in Kansas City These views will come to life in the iconic area around Union Station and the National WWI Museum and Memorial, April 27-29. pic.twitter.com/B7OJx7Nuhm — KC Sports Commission (@SportKC) February 10, 2023

It doesn’t quite look like the sea of red that we saw at these locations during the Super Bowl LIV parade. Hopefully, we’ll get a refresher on that after Super Bowl LVII.

At the same time, it’s hard not to have some Kansas City pride seeing these renderings. The 2023 NFL draft will be an opportunity to put the city on display for the whole football-watching world to see and experience, both in person and from afar.

