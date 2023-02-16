A look at recent Oklahoma Sooners offer, 2024 DL prospect Deyvid Palepale
Oklahoma’s east coast pursuits in recruiting take them back to Pennsylvania as they pursue new members for their 2024 class. 2024 DL prospect Deyvid Palepale was offered by the Sooners recently and adds that to a pretty solid offer list already.
Palepale stands 6-foot-3 and physically looks the part of an Oklahoma interior defensive lineman. The rising senior plays with great pad leverage and suddenness. His size and lateral quickness allow him to be highly disruptive.
He showcases some serious athleticism on the football field, pulling double duty as an offensive lineman, and also plays basketball. He also participates in track and field.
That athleticism runs in his family as he’s the cousin of current Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell. Sewell is widely known as one of the best offensive line athletes in the entire NFL.
With Palepale hailing from Pennsylvania, the Penn State Nittany Lions and other Big 10 schools seem to figure heavily into his recruitment. However, Oklahoma signed Phil Picciotti from Pennsylvania and can vary much use that in their pursuit of Palepale.
Deyvid Palepale’s Recruiting Profile
Hudl
Vitals
Hometown
Landisville, PA
Projected Position
Defensive line
Height
6-3
Weight
288 lbs
Recruitment
Offered on February 13, 2023
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Cincinnati
Washington
AGTG🙏🏾!!!! After an amazing call with @CoachToddBates I’m Beyond Blessed and Grateful to receive an offer from the University of Oklahoma!!!! @CoachVenables @OU_Football @MrEagerHHS @HempfieldFB pic.twitter.com/IuFaNajkw2
— Deyvid Palepale (@deyvid_palepale) February 13, 2023
