A look at recent Oklahoma Sooners offer, 2024 DL prospect Deyvid Palepale

Oklahoma’s east coast pursuits in recruiting take them back to Pennsylvania as they pursue new members for their 2024 class. 2024 DL prospect Deyvid Palepale was offered by the Sooners recently and adds that to a pretty solid offer list already.

Palepale stands 6-foot-3 and physically looks the part of an Oklahoma interior defensive lineman. The rising senior plays with great pad leverage and suddenness. His size and lateral quickness allow him to be highly disruptive.

He showcases some serious athleticism on the football field, pulling double duty as an offensive lineman, and also plays basketball. He also participates in track and field.

That athleticism runs in his family as he’s the cousin of current Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell. Sewell is widely known as one of the best offensive line athletes in the entire NFL.

With Palepale hailing from Pennsylvania, the Penn State Nittany Lions and other Big 10 schools seem to figure heavily into his recruitment. However, Oklahoma signed Phil Picciotti from Pennsylvania and can vary much use that in their pursuit of Palepale.

Deyvid Palepale’s Recruiting Profile

Hudl

Vitals

Hometown Landisville, PA Projected Position Defensive line Height 6-3 Weight 288 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on February 13, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire