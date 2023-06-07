A look at recent Oklahoma Sooners offer, 3-Star DL DeAndre Cook
The Oklahoma Sooners are working to build up their defensive line as they get ready for life in the SEC. To that end, Oklahoma has offered 2024 three-star defensive lineman De’Andre Cook.
Cook is 6-foot-4 and weighs 250 pounds. He plays high school football at Friendship Collegiate Academy in Washington, DC. He appears to be a player on the rise.
He has 23 scholarship offers with 17 of those offers from Power Five schools.
When you watch Cook’s high school tape, his talent is abundantly clear. He has great burst off the line of scrimmage and he displays really good athleticism. Cook shows really good technique, which allows him to get penetration and make plays in the backfield.
Cook is a perfect fit for an aggressive defensive line that Brent Venables wants to deploy. He has room to grow, especially in the weight room, but he already stands out and would be a great fit with the Sooners.
De’Andre Cook’s Recruiting Profile
Projections
On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine projection: nothing is official just yet, but Penn State is leading at 37.6% for now, according to On3.
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
Position
State
ESPN
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Rivals
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
247Sports
3
N/A
71
4
247 Composite
3
1045
97
5
On3 Recruiting
3
N/A
91
5
On3 Industry
3
743
70
4
Vitals
Hometown
Washington, DC
Projected Position
DE
Height
6-4
250
Recruitment
Offered on June 6, 2023
Visit TBD
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Penn State
Oklahoma
Bowling Green
Charlotte
Delaware State
Duke
Kent State
Michigan State
Pittsburgh
Syracuse
USC
Vanderbilt
Washington
Blessed to receive an offer from Oklahoma university!!!!!!🔴⚪️ @MiguelChavis65 @OU_Football #GoSooners pic.twitter.com/WmUAn1sfwI
— De’Andre Cook (@cook8k) June 5, 2023
