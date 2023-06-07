A look at recent Oklahoma Sooners offer, 3-Star DL DeAndre Cook

The Oklahoma Sooners are working to build up their defensive line as they get ready for life in the SEC. To that end, Oklahoma has offered 2024 three-star defensive lineman De’Andre Cook.

Cook is 6-foot-4 and weighs 250 pounds. He plays high school football at Friendship Collegiate Academy in Washington, DC. He appears to be a player on the rise.

He has 23 scholarship offers with 17 of those offers from Power Five schools.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

When you watch Cook’s high school tape, his talent is abundantly clear. He has great burst off the line of scrimmage and he displays really good athleticism. Cook shows really good technique, which allows him to get penetration and make plays in the backfield.

Cook is a perfect fit for an aggressive defensive line that Brent Venables wants to deploy. He has room to grow, especially in the weight room, but he already stands out and would be a great fit with the Sooners.

De’Andre Cook’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine projection: nothing is official just yet, but Penn State is leading at 37.6% for now, according to On3.

Advertisement

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall Position State ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A Rivals N/A N/A N/A N/A 247Sports 3 N/A 71 4 247 Composite 3 1045 97 5 On3 Recruiting 3 N/A 91 5 On3 Industry 3 743 70 4

Vitals

Hometown Washington, DC Projected Position DE Height 6-4 Weight 250

Recruitment

Offered on June 6, 2023

Visit TBD

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Twitter

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1367]

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jake on Twitter @jake_faigus

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire