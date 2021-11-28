A look at reaction of Josh Heupel being mentioned in Oklahoma’s head coaching search

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Harralson
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley has left the Sooners for the same capacity at USC.

First-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel guided the Sooners to the 2000 BCS national championship and served as a graduate assistant, quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator at Oklahoma before becoming a head coach at UCF and UT.

Below is reaction of Heupel being discussed as part of Oklahoma’s head coaching search.

Barrett Sallee

Brett McMurphy

Clay Travis

Vols Wire

Vols Wire

Trojans Wire

1

1

Recommended Stories