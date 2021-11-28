A look at reaction of Josh Heupel being mentioned in Oklahoma’s head coaching search

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley has left the Sooners for the same capacity at USC.

First-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel guided the Sooners to the 2000 BCS national championship and served as a graduate assistant, quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator at Oklahoma before becoming a head coach at UCF and UT.

Below is reaction of Heupel being discussed as part of Oklahoma’s head coaching search.

Barrett Sallee

Oklahoma should call Mark Stoops and Josh Heupel and make them race to Norman. — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) November 28, 2021

Brett McMurphy

Out of box theory from Tennessee fan: if Josh Heupel goes to Oklahoma, maybe Lane Kiffin to Tennessee? — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 28, 2021

Clay Travis

Will Oklahoma come after Josh Heupel now? Could be second time a USC opening cost Tennessee a first year head coach. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 28, 2021

Vols Wire

A look at Josh Heupel and Jay Norvell's time as co-offensive coordinators at Oklahoma and how they operated. Since departing Oklahoma, both coaches have experienced success with their own philosophies and concepts as head coaches. https://t.co/Wd1C4JjOGt — Dan Harralson (@danharralson) November 27, 2021

Vols Wire

How Lincoln Riley at USC impacts Josh Heupel and Oklahoma’s head coaching search. https://t.co/su7bKZPGpi — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) November 28, 2021

Trojans Wire

How will #USC’s blockbuster hire of Lincoln Riley affect the #Sooners and #Vols and the rest of CFB? @VolsWire has some early thoughts. https://t.co/f6Z6m90Ep0 — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) November 28, 2021

