A look at the Ravens vs. Rams series history

As expected, NFL owners have approved a 17-game season, meaning a little more football for everyone. This comes after the new CBA, ratified in March of last year, allowed the NFL to expand the regular-season schedule for the first time since 1978.

Under the expanded regular-season schedule, the 17th game would be an inter-conference matchup. The AFC North will take on the NFC West, meaning the Ravens will host the Los Angeles Rams since both finished second in their respective divisions last season.

With a new opponent added to the schedule, let’s take a look at the series history between the Ravens and Rams.

Oct. 27, 1996 at Memorial Stadium: Ravens win

The first meeting between the Ravens and Rams happened in Week 9 of Baltimore's inaugural season. It took longer than four quarters for this game to be decided as Rams running back Harold Green scored on a one-yard touchdown to tie the game at 31 and force overtime. The Ravens would come out on top as wide receiver Michael Jackson scored on a 22-yard pass from quarterback Vinny Testaverde and the Ravens would win 37-31.

Sept. 12, 1999 at TWA Dome: Rams win

AP Photo/Tim Nordmann

The Ravens were not able to muster up much on their first game of the 1999 season as the team would fall victim to future Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner. The Ravens were outscored 17-3 in the first half. Ravens quarterback Scott Mitchell threw for 188 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions as the Ravens lost the game 27-10. They would end up finishing the regular season at 8-8.

Nov. 9, 2003 at Edward Jones Dome: Rams win

AP Photo/Kyle Ericson

The Ravens played two quarterbacks in this Sunday night primetime Week 10 matchup. Quarterback Kyle Boller and Chris Redman combined for a total of 170 passing yards, one passing touchdown, and three interceptions. The one passing touchdown the Ravens did score came on a one-yard throw from Boller to future Hall of Fame offensive lineman Johnathon Ogden, a rare big-man touchdown. The Rams would beat the Ravens 33-22.

Oct. 14, 2007 at M&T Bank Stadium: Ravens win

AP Photo/Gail Burton

Only one touchdown was scored in this Week 7 matchup as both teams had a rough time punching it into the end zone. That one touchdown came on a six-yard rush from Ravens running back Willis McGahee late in the second quarter. Ravens kicker Matt Stover put his leg to work by hitting field goals from 43, 42, 23, 31, and 36 yards. The Ravens prevailed over the Rams in a pretty ugly 22-3 win.

Sept. 25, 2011 at Edward Jones Dome: Ravens win

AP Photo/Tom Gannam

The Rams were 0-3 to start the 2011 NFL season and Baltimore wanted to make sure St. Louis would not bring the upset. On the Ravens' opening drive, rookie wide receiver Torrey Smith hauled in a 74-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Flacco. Flacco would continue to look Smith's way as the rookie hauled in two more touchdowns in the first quarter. Smith finished the day with three touchdowns and 152 receiving yards in the Ravens' 37-7 blowout win.

Nov. 22, 2015 at M&T Bank Stadium: Ravens win

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The Ravens outlasted the Rams, 16-13, in a Week 11 tilt that almost went to overtime. Kicker Justin Tucker booted a 47-yard field goal as time expired to give Baltimore their third win of the season. Despite the win, the team lost an important piece of their offense, seeing Flacco tear his ACL on the first play of the final drive.

Nov. 25, 2019 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum: Ravens win

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Ravens were the most terrifying team to play against in 2019. After starting the season 2-2, Baltimore would not lose another game until the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. The Rams were just another speedbump along the way. In Week 12, Baltimore would not step off the gas, defeating the Rams 45-6 behind the incredible play of the 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. Jackson only threw for 169 yards but managed to tie his career-high of five touchdown passes in a single game.

