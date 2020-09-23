LOOK: Ravens players celebrate, mock John Harbaugh’s birthday with hilarious shirt

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh turns 58 years old today and his players are making sure he won’t forget this one. At Wednesday’s practice, several players — including quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Robert Griffin III — were rocking a special shirt just for Harbaugh.

The shirt featured a photo of a wide-eyed and screaming Harbaugh from a previous game. It’s not the greatest look for the birthday boy and that’s probably the point as the players are likely looking for a little fun at Harbaugh’s expense. Still, it seems to be all in good fun as the team has really rallied around the family atmosphere Harbaugh has established in Baltimore.

THIS TEAM 💜🤣 Happy Birthday Coach‼️ pic.twitter.com/2bAaQbHE8x — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 23, 2020





The Ravens are clearly having fun under Harbaugh. Winning will certainly help that and Baltimore just extended their regular-season winning streak to 14 games. They’ll look to make it 15 and cement themselves as the best team in the NFL with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs on “Monday Night Football.”