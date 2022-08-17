Look: Rams’ season ticket gift package includes a patch of turf from SoFi Stadium

Rams season ticket holders were treated to a magical 2021 campaign. Los Angeles went 12-5 in the regular season and went on to win Super Bowl LVI, which was held at SoFi Stadium. Considering it was the first season ever with fans at SoFi Stadium, things couldn’t have gone much better for those who had season tickets.

To celebrate the historic 2021 season, the Rams sent their season ticket members a gift package that included a piece of game-used turf from SoFi Stadium. A hat and 2022 member guide were also included in the box, a nice touch from the Rams.

Check out the video below as a fan on Reddit opened his gift box.

