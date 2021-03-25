Look: Rams reveal DeSean Jackson’s jersey number on SoFi Stadium Oculus

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
DeSean Jackson is the only outside free agent signed by the Los Angeles Rams this year, reuniting with Sean McVay after they spent three years together in Washington. He’s hardly played in the last two seasons, missing 24 total games, but the Rams hope he can come in as their deep threat at wide receiver.

The Rams will be Jackson’s fourth different NFL team and when he suits up for Los Angeles next season, he won’t be wearing the No. 10 jersey that many associate with him playing for the Eagles. Instead, he’ll wear No. 11, which was previously worn by Josh Reynolds.

The Rams revealed Jackson’s new number on the Oculus as he was touring SoFi Stadium.

Jackson wore No. 11 with Washington and in Tampa Bay, but he wore 10 with the Eagles. Of course, Cooper Kupp currently occupies No. 10 after switching from 18 last year, so that was off-limits for Jackson.

While at SoFi Stadium, Jackson went live on Instagram and he sounds excited to catch 60- and 80-yard bombs in his new home building.

