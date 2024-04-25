Look: The Rams put a football field on the beach for their 2024 draft party

The Los Angeles Rams may not be frequent participants in the first round of the draft, but they always go all-out for the big event. They’ve started a tradition of renting a luxurious house to be their draft headquarters, and this year, they’re hosting a draft party in Hermosa Beach.

The party should be a fun event for fans who attend, and it’s complete with a replica football field on the beach. That’s right, the Rams put a 60-yard football field on the sand, complete with Rams styling in the end zones and at midfield.

They unveiled the field on Thursday before Round 1 and it looks predictably awesome.

Wait for it… 📍@SoFi Field in Hermosa Beach pic.twitter.com/fVzDQ7kjze — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 25, 2024

The party will take place on Thursday and Friday for the first through third rounds of the draft, and it’s free for fans to attend. There will be football clinics and contests on the football field, with current and former players also taking part in the fun.

