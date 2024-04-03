Look: The Rams put up a billboard honoring Aaron Donald in Los Angeles

It’s been almost three weeks since Aaron Donald announced his retirement from the NFL and several fans are still in disbelief over the news. The Rams have been working on a plan to help out the defense with Donald gone, which could include drafting a defensive tackle in the first two rounds.

In the meantime, the Rams continue to honor the future Hall of Famer. They took out a full-page ad in the LA Times with a photo of Donald, and as spotted by a fan on Reddit, they also bought a billboard spot in Los Angeles and put up a message for Donald: “Legends live forever.”

Donald will also be a legend in Los Angeles, going down as not only one of the greatest players in franchise history, but in league history, too.

He deserves all the praise and recognition as he heads into the next chapter of his life.

