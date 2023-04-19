Look: Rams’ list of offseason departures and additions is absurdly lopsided

If it has seemed like the Los Angeles Rams have sat out free agency and the offseason roster-building process entirely, it’s because they essentially have. The Rams have yet to sign a single player in free agency, only bringing back five of their own: Michael Hoecht, Christian Rozeboom, Shaun Jolly, Coleman Shelton and Marquise Copeland.

They have added one outside player, but that was only because the Rams traded an All-Pro cornerback. They acquired tight end Hunter Long in the Jalen Ramsey deal, though he and his one career catch don’t inspire much confidence as an impact player.

The Rams’ list of offseason departures, on the other hand, is painfully long. So far, they’ve lost 15 players, headlined by Bobby Wagner, Leonard Floyd, Ramsey and now (unofficially) Allen Robinson. The difference between their offseason departures and additions is actually hard to believe because it’s so lopsided.

Take a look at the list below from Greg Beacham, which includes Troy Hill and A’Shawn Robinson – two pending free agents who seem unlikely to return to the Rams.

As it stands right now, the Rams only have 44 players under contract in 2023, eight fewer than every other team in the NFL. They have a lot of work to do in order to fill out their 90-man offseason roster, sitting with 46 open roster spots as the offseason program gets underway.

They do have 11 draft picks, but even with those added in, the Rams will have 35 open spots on the roster. They can’t fill it out with 35 undrafted rookies, but they also don’t have much cap space available to add veterans in free agency.

