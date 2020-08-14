Look: Rams hold first practice with new helmets

The Rams are taking things slow at training camp this year, just as every other team is. The NFL has put in protocols to prevent teams from ramping up too quickly after a completely virtual offseason, such as not allowing padded practices until Aug. 17.

The next step taken by the Rams came on Thursday when they strapped on their helmets for the first time of camp. It wasn’t full-contact practice and players were mostly going through individual drills, but it was great to see those bright new helmets on the field.

Darrell Henderson was looking good in the royal jersey and shorts, complemented by his blue and yellow helmet.

The defense was rocking bone practice jerseys, which look great with the new helmets, too.





Here are some other highlights shared on the Rams’ Instagram story, including Clay Johnston taking out a blocking sled.

Some highlights from the Rams’ first practice of camp with their new helmets on (via Rams/IG) pic.twitter.com/4Gc34PqtXd — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) August 14, 2020





The Rams will put the pads on Monday as part of the continuing ramp-up period before the season. With no preseason and a shortened training camp, they’re doing everything they can to not only prepare for the season, but also prevent injury.