Look: New Rams G Steve Avila was putting in work this morning before the draft

The Los Angeles Rams stayed at pick No. 36 in the 2023 NFL draft and took Steve Avila out of TCU to bulk up their interior offensive line. While Avila prepares to make his way to Los Angeles to join his new team, the rookie guard was seen working out on Friday morning before his name was called.

Draft day and @Stevelavila was out there this morning puttin’ in WORK. ( via IG/stevelavila ) pic.twitter.com/LCnk0ZTp9Y — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 29, 2023

The Rams have a handful of needs in the draft, and after having a multitude of issues along the offensive line in 2022, they elected to add Avila in hopes he could keep Matthew Stafford upright. Even though it will be months until fans will get an opportunity to see him in game action, Avila is proving that he’s ready to do anything it takes to carve out a nice career in the NFL.

