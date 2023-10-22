Look: Rams combating Steelers’ Terrible Towel with ‘Super Awesome Towel’ of their own

Pittsburgh Steelers fans travel as well as any fanbase in the NFL, and they’re projected to flood SoFi Stadium today and represent more than half the crowd in Inglewood. They’ll surely be waving their Terrible Towels in the stands, but the Rams have a plan to combat the Steelers’ takeover.

Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times shared a photo of the blue, “super awesome” towels the Rams are handing out to season ticket members today. Rams fans will probably be encouraged to wave those from their seats but it’s going to be hard to cover up the yellow towels that’ll be swirling in the stands.

The Rams homage to the Steelers Terrible Towel pic.twitter.com/1bVEaoGedq — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) October 22, 2023

