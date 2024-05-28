Look: Rams’ 2024 training camp hats trade in LA logo for ram head

The Los Angeles Rams are still working their way through OTAs and eventually minicamp next month, but training camp will be here before they know it. The Rams will head to a new location for camp this year after spending the last several years at UC Irvine, relocating to Loyola Marymount this summer.

Ahead of camp beginning in July, the Rams released new hats that will be worn by players and coaches, and are available for purchase online. Interestingly, all of the training camp hats this year feature the ram head logo instead of the LA mark, which is a stark contrast from recent years.

Last year, all of the camp hats had the LA logo on the front. Fans should be thrilled about this change because the ram head looks awesome on these new caps.

Take a look at the two different designs below, with more available on the Rams’ official shop website.

