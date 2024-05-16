Here’s a look at the Rams’ 2024 preseason schedule

Along with the full regular-season schedule, the NFL released the dates, times and opponents for the Los Angeles Rams’ three preseason games in August. It features some familiar foes, with the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans on the docket for the preseason.

They’ll play one game on Sunday and the two others on Saturday, with no kickoff later than 4:05 p.m. PT. Typically, the Rams play at least one game at 7 p.m. PT, so the kickoffs are earlier this time around.

Here’s a look at the team’s preseason slate.

Sunday, Aug. 11: vs. Dallas Cowboys (1:25 p.m. PT)

Saturday, Aug. 17: at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. PT)

Saturday, Aug. 24: at Houston Texans (10 a.m. PT)

The Rams have faced all three of these teams in the preseason, including three straight years of playing against the Chargers. They also played the Texans in 2022 and the Cowboys in 2019.

Because the Rams have nine home games and eight road games in the regular season, they’ll only get one home game in the preseason and two on the road.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire