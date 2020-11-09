LOOK: Raiders QB Derek Carr’s passing chart from Week 9

The Raiders executed the gameplan to perfection on Sunday. Without both starting offensive tackles, the Raiders put the ball into the hands of their running backs and leaned on the ground game to carry them to victory. While it came down to the final play, Las Vegas was able to survive and improve to 5-3 on the season.

As for Derek Carr, he didn’t have a ton of volume in the passing game. He threw the ball just 23 times, completing 13 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Once again, it was encouraging to see Carr take several shots down the field in this game, completing two bombs to Nelson Agholor and Hunter Renfrow.

Take a look at Carr’s passing chart from Week 9, courtesy of the NFL’s Next Gen Stats:

Here is #Raiders QB Derek Carr's passing chart from Week 9: pic.twitter.com/cL5M1Jn7Fl — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 9, 2020





Carr has been one of the league’s most efficient quarterbacks this season despite a ton of injuries to his offensive line and receiving corps. If he can continue to play at this level in the second half of the season, the Raiders should be considered locks to make the playoffs in 2020.

