LOOK: Raiders QB Derek Carr’s passing chart from Week 8

Passing the ball was extremely difficult for both teams in Week 8 as wind gusts were near 40 mph, at times. Instead of trying to throw the ball into the wild and predictable wind, the Raiders used their rushing attack to win the game.

However, quarterback Derek Carr did have some success through the air against the Cleveland Browns as he completed 15 of 24 passes for 112 yards and a score. Carr would have had an even better day if it weren’t for multiple drops and a touchdown that ruled incomplete to Henry Ruggs III.

Take a look at Carr’s full passing chart via the NFL’s Next Gen Stats and you can see that nearly all of his attempts and completions came within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage.

Here is #Raiders QB Derek Carr's passing chart from Week 8 vs. Cleveland: pic.twitter.com/7O4Hm21pJQ — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 2, 2020





Carr did exactly what the Raiders needed him to do (and more) in order to win this game. He made several big plays with his legs and did enough to keep the chains moving and the offense on the field.

Weather shouldn’t impact his play in Week 9 as they will take on the Los Angeles Chargers. Look for Carr to have a much bigger statistical game in that contest.

