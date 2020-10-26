LOOK: Raiders QB Derek Carr’s passing chart from Week 7

In Week 7, the Raiders faced the No. 1 ranked defense in the NFL in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the team didn’t emerge victorious, the offense did have its moments.

Quarterback Derek Carr had a strong day against Tampa Bay, throwing for 284 yards and two touchdowns. His lone interception was in the fourth quarter on a pass that bounced off Nelson Agholor’s hands and into the arms of a defensive back.

For the most part, Carr was aggressive in this game, taking several shots down the field and beyond 15 yards. While the majority of his attempts came within 10-yards, it was nice to see Carr continue to put pressure on the defense down the field.

Here is his passing chart from Week 7 via the NFL’s Next Gen Stats:

Here is #Raiders QB Derek Carr's passing chart from Week 7: pic.twitter.com/gU352MUHuJ — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) October 26, 2020





Carr has become a more aggressive passer this season and in turn, he is posting career-high numbers across the board. If he can continue to play at this level, he will give the Raiders a chance to make a run in the second half of the season and potentially into the playoffs.

